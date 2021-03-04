How to use Google On Search Consoles CrawlStats reports





What is Web Crawling? What is the Search Console Crawl Statistics Report?Summary of how to access the crawl stats report

The new Google Search Console crawl stats report is detailed in a new training video by search advocate Daniel Weisberg.

The Search Console crawl stats report received a major update a few months ago. If you didn’t get the chance to see the new report, it’s a good time to get used to all the added insights.

Google’s new video explains that you can analyze every section of the crawl stats report and use the data to determine how well Googlebot can crawl a particular site.

If Googlebot can crawl your site efficiently, it can help Google quickly index new content in search results and detect changes made to existing content.

Here’s a video summary that starts with the absolute basics: what is a crawl?

The crawl process begins with a list of URLs from previous crawls and site maps provided by the site owner.

Google uses web crawlers to access URLs, read the information in the URLs, and follow the links on those pages.

The crawler revisits the pages that are already in the list to see if they have changed, and also crawls the new pages it finds.

During this process, the crawler needs to make important decisions such as when and what to crawl. On the other hand, make sure your website can handle server requests from Google.

Successfully crawled pages are processed and passed to the Google Index to prepare the content to serve in Google search results.

Google wants to avoid overloading the server, so the frequency of crawls depends on three things:

Crawl Speed: Maximum number of simultaneous connections that a crawler can use to crawl a site Crawl Demand: Amount of Content Google Needs Crawl Budget: Number of URLs Google Can Crawl and Want to Crawl Search Console Crawl Statistics Report What is ~?

The Search Console Crawl Statistics Report is used to understand and optimize Googlebot crawls. It provides statistics on Google’s crawling behavior, such as how often and how often you crawl your site.

According to Wasiberg, this report is relevant when working with large websites, but for sites with less than 1,000 pages, don’t worry too much.

Here are some questions you can answer using the data provided in the Crawl Statistics Report:

What is the general availability of your site? What is the average page response for a crawl request? How many requests have been made to your site by Google in the last 90 days?How to access the crawl stats report

Site owners can log in to Search Console[設定]You can find the crawl stats report by navigating to the page. The crawl statistics report is displayed there.

When you open the report, you’ll see an overview page with a crawl trend chart, host status details, and a breakdown of your crawl requests.

Crawl trend chart

The Crawl Trend Chart reports on three metrics:

Total crawl requests for URLs on your site (whether successful or not) Total download sizes from the site you are crawling Average page response time for crawl requests to get page content

When analyzing this data, look for major spikes, drops, and trends over time.

For example, if the total number of crawl requests drops significantly, Google recommends that you make sure that no one has added new robots.txt to your site.

Or you may find that your site is slowly responding to Googlebot. This may indicate that the server cannot handle all requests.

Notice the consistent increase in average response time. According to Google, it may not affect the crawl rate immediately, but it’s a good indicator that the server may not be handling all the load.

Host status details

You can use the host status data to see the general availability of your site over the last 90 days. The errors in this section mean that Google cannot crawl your site for technical reasons.

Click to get the host status details and you will see three categories:

Robots.txt fetch: Failure rate when crawling robots.txt file DNS resolution: Indicates if the DNS server did not recognize the hostname or did not respond during the crawl Server connection: The server responded Indicates if not or responded Do not provide a complete URL response during crawl.Crawler request card

The Crawl Request Card shows some breakdowns to help Google crawlers understand what they find on their website.

There are four breakdowns available.

Crawl Response: Response received by Google when crawling a site Crawl File Type: Shows the file type returned by the request Crawl Purpose: Shows the reason for crawling the site Googlebot Type: Google makes a crawl request Shows the user agent used to do it in summary

These are the basics of using Search Console’s Crawl Statistics Report to help Googlebot efficiently crawl and search your site.

The point:

Use the graphs on the overview page to analyze the amount and trends of crawls. Use the host status details to check the general availability of your site. Use the crawl request breakdown to understand what Googlebot is detecting when you crawl your website.

See the full video below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

