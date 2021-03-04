OnePlus may be developing a more exciting phone than the OnePlus 9 – BGR





When OnePlus announces the OnePlus 9 series on Monday, it will probably see what you may already be suspicious of. The OnePlus 9 Pro will be the best OnePlus smartphone you can buy, matching the specs expected of the 2021 Android flagship. But it will also be more expensive than the “Never Settle” flagship phone a few years ago. That’s understandable given that OnePlus has closed the gap with its rivals in terms of features that weren’t previously available on high-end handsets.

The price of the OnePlus 9 Pro hasn’t been leaked, but it’s been reported that OnePlus will offer free gifts with pre-orders. This shows that prices may be out of reach of some consumers. The coronavirus pandemic continues to raise significant concerns and could further impact smartphone sales this year. But OnePlus is already working on even more exciting phones than OnePlus 9. This is the OnePlus Nord 2 handset, which seems to have a significant hardware upgrade over last year’s model.

The first Nord to launch last year was an affordable $ 340 5G mobile phone with the same midrange processor as the Pixel 5. This was a good deal, if any, for the first year of the pandemic. OnePlus finally released a low-spec version of the Nord that reached other regions, but the Nord targeted the developing market.

According to the information obtained by Android Central, Nord2 will provide a major update on the processor front. Just as the Nord was OnePlus’ first true midrange phone, the Nord 2 will be the first Android the company manufactures without the Qualcomm processor.

The Nord 2 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, announced just a few weeks ago, instead of the 2021 midrange Qualcomm chip. The 1200 is a high-end processor built on a 6nm node, placed between the Snapdragon 888 (5nm), which powers the Galaxy S21, and the new Snapdragon 870 (7nm), an overclocked version of the 865+.

The Dimensity 1200 comes with a 1 + 3 + 4 core architecture that includes four ARM Cortex-A78 cores (one of which has a higher clock than the other three) and four ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. .. The System-on-Chip also includes a 9-core ARM Mali-G77 GPU, global 5G support, and 5G dual SIM dual standby.

With this processor upgrade, the Nord 2 will be an unprecedented version of the Nord, offering a significant performance upgrade compared to last year’s Midranger. However, it’s unclear how much the Nord2 will cost compared to the first-generation model. This performance upgrade isn’t cheap, but the phone may not be as expensive as the Qualcomm hardware. Last year’s rumors said that the SoC was cheaper than the high-end Snapdragon 865, so Google chose the Snapdragon 765 processor for the Pixel 5. OnePlus has revealed that Nord-branded phones are considered to be much more affordable. From that flagship.

It’s unclear when the OnePlus Nord 2 will be available, but Chinese smartphone makers will announce at least two OnePlus 9 versions next week. According to some rumors, OnePlus has three OnePlus 9 phones in preparation for the event: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R.

