Advertisers react to Google removing tracking from ads





Google’s plans to eliminate ad tracking will have a significant impact on ad: tech companies, brands and publishers. According to experts, advertisers will shift towards collecting their own consumer data and targeting it on a case-by-case basis. Advertising executives predicted that the move would make Google’s advertising business more powerful. See Insider’s Business section for more information.

Google announced on Wednesday that it would shock the advertising industry and stop tracking individual users as they browse the web.

Google has already planned to remove third-party cookies from the Chrome browser that advertisers use to target and measure ads by next year. We are currently planning to wipe out tracking or tools that identify people that advertisers use to identify their ads to a particular audience.

“People shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web to benefit from relevant advertising,” said David Temkin, director of advertising privacy and trust product management, in a blog post. It was. “And advertisers don’t have to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising.”

Google will continue to allow advertisers to target logged-in users across Google properties such as YouTube, Gmail, search apps, and mobile apps, allowing publishers to continue to collect their leader data and sell it to advertisers. ..

These moves by Google, Apple and others are facing looming privacy regulations and represent a major shift for digital and media companies that rely on ad targeting potential.

Advertisers say it’s unclear how Google will replace ad tracking and how much it will have to rely on Google’s data to keep targeting ads to a large audience as they’re used to. To tell.

“The bombs they dropped aren’t about running out of cookies, they’re not going to replace them with anything,” said an executive at an agency at a major holding company. “They aren’t saying they can’t target individuals who say they need explicit consent for what you’re going to do with your data.”

Ad targeting may not be very sophisticated

Google’s move is expected to significantly push advertisers towards context-based targeting that zaps ads in groups of people based on their behavior, demographics, and interests.

Google has an alternative to third-party cookies called FLoC (short for cohort associative learning). This is an audience of people who share characteristics such as interest in buying cars and red dresses. Google claims that these cohorts are 95% more effective than third-party cookies in driving advertiser conversions.

However, some advertisers said it was unclear how many advertisers could mix their own data and other types of data they use, such as Nielsen’s panel data and Google’s data.

Madan Bharadwaj, CTO of Measured, said the cohort will have a significant impact on ad tech companies that have long touted a consolidated publisher audience.

“The basis of all these DSPs is based on cookies,” he said. “Now we need to restructure our datasets because we need to target based on aggregated cohorts rather than cookies. LiveRamp has a big question mark. TradeDesk has to revive the business. There is a legitimate opportunity for. “

In conclusion, the expert said: Google’s move has already made large advertising businesses more powerful, and brands need to prioritize collecting data directly from people, such as email addresses and shopping data.

“It gives the’walled garden’a whole new meaning,” said Daniel Pearson, co-founder and chief executive officer of agency Bamboo. “If no company can use cross-site data for personalization, only large platforms can perform good personalization. This is a very competitive advantage.”

“Google is a big part of browser activity,” said Jesse Rosenschein, Vice President of Digital and Account Strategy at Mediassociates. “If you do not have it [first-party data] Now the strategy, you need to develop it. He is the king of the world who restores the balance between consumers and privacy. “

Cookie workarounds are currently at risk

After Google’s announcement, the future of efforts by ad tech companies and groups such as LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, and Prebid to devise workarounds for third-party cookies has also been highlighted.

For example, LiveRamp wants to pool its audience for targeting across multiple publishers. Unified ID 2.0 is an industry initiative initiated by ad tech company The Trade Desk to use hashed and encrypted email addresses instead of third-party cookies. The Trade Desk recently handed over this initiative to a publisher-focused group, Prebid.

“The industry is focused on building new identity solutions that preserve the value of relevant advertising while protecting consumer privacy,” a spokeswoman for The Trade Desk said. “Unified ID 2.0 puts consumers in the driver’s seat, makes them unidentifiable, and gives them control over how their data is used.”

Chris Kane, founder and president of ad tech consultancy Jounce Media, predicted that ad tech companies developing third-party cookie alternatives would campaign against Google.

“These companies will double and say,’Google has never joined our team anyway and we need to make sure these new IDs are perceived as privacy-friendly.'” He said.

Advertisers purchase programmatic ads through bid-based open exchanges that are open to all advertisers and private marketplace deals that allow publishers to choose which inventory to sell.

LiveRamp’s Addressability and Ecosystem SVP, Travis Clinger, helps advertisers use their data to target ads through Google Ads purchased through the private marketplace. It was unclear whether Google would allow identities in other parts of the ad tech business that help publishers sell ads.

“Publishers, including those working with Google’s SSP, can continue to manage their direct relationships with buyers and vendors of choice,” a Google spokeswoman said.

Google’s move has a lot of influence on ad tech

Some experts said Google’s move could level the competition for ad tech companies.

Tom Kershaw, Chairman of Prebid and CTO of Magnete, said advertisers do not use their own cookies, called privacy sandboxes, instead of using data collected from users when logging in to Google properties such as YouTube and Gmail. He said he has long asked Google to agree to the guidelines. ..

“The concern is that Google is forcing everyone to use the privacy sandbox, and they will use logins for their business,” he said.

According to Kane of Jounce Media, Google’s Nixing Tracking could create premium ad space and a larger pool of advertisers for ad: tech companies to market as Google’s unaffected inventory.

It can also hurt your sentiment towards ad tech in the context of ad targeting. Already, brands such as Nestlé, Unilever and Mondelez have endorsed Google’s targeting announcement. On Wednesday, The Trade Desk and Magnite stocks fell 12.8% each, LiveRamp stocks fell 8.4%, and Criteo fell 1.6%.

“Is P & G next?” Kane said. “The negative result is that Google continues PR Blitz saying Adtech is creepy. When other brands start saying this, it creates a snowball effect.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos