Windows 10 Troubleshooting: How to Solve the Most Troublesome Problems





Did you get 10 problems with windows? I have an answer.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

Windows 10 ($ 150 on Amazon) is now found on over a billion devices worldwide. Although Microsoft releases monthly security patches and larger feature updates twice a year (see what the Spring 2021 update for Windows 10 does), users still have an OS. You tend to run into common problems with.

We are covering you. Learn how to troubleshoot 10 common Windows 10 issues collected from CNET forums and other sites and message boards. Note: There are often multiple ways to fix a problem in Windows 10. What works depends on the device make and model, and a few other factors. (Even if you haven’t upgraded yet, you can use this trick to download Windows 10 for free. Check out all the guides you need to know before migrating from Windows 7 to Windows 10.)

Read more: Windows 10 Tips: Secret Start Menu, Take Screenshots, etc.

Problems updating to the latest version

Updates to major Microsoft features arrive twice a year.The latest updates are the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser, and[スタート]October 2020 update including menu, taskbar and notification updates. You will be notified when updates are published to your device. Or[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows更新]Go to[更新の確認]Click. If available, you’ll see feature updates to Windows 10, version 20H2.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

According to Microsoft, if you encounter problems or errors with the update, you can try the following:

Make sure your device is connected to the internet (you need an internet connection to update) Try to install the update manually by following the steps above Troubleshoot Windows Update:[スタート]>[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[トラブルシューティング]Choose.[起動して実行する]so,[WindowsUpdate]Choose.

If troubleshooting does not resolve the issue, check out Microsoft’s guide to addressing the update issue.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Not enough storage space for updates

Updating Windows 10 requires storage space, so you may need to free some of it.

dorisj / Getty Images

Updating Windows 10 may require a significant amount of drive space. If you get an error due to insufficient drive space, Microsoft recommends the following:

Save unwanted files to your desktop’s external hard drive or thumb drive, or to a cloud account such as Google Drive or OneDrive. Consider turning on the storage sense feature. When you use this feature, Windows automatically frees up space. Unnecessary files, such as temporary files or items in the Recycle Bin, whenever there is insufficient disk space or at regular intervals. To turn on Storage Sense[スタート]>[設定]>[システム]>[ストレージ]Go to[ストレージ設定]Open,[StorageSense]Turn on.[構成]Select or run now. If your device does not have Storage Sense, you can use the Disk Cleanup tool to delete temporary and system files. Type Disk Cleanup in the search box on the taskbar and select from the results. Select the check box next to the type of file you want to delete. By default[ダウンロードされたプログラムファイル],[インターネット一時ファイル],and[サムネイル]Is selected.

Read more: Best antivirus protection for Windows 10

The mouse cursor is moving on its own

Your Windows 10 laptop or desktop cursor may start moving automatically, interrupting your work or browsing. There are several potential ways to fix it from Microsoft.

Perform hardware troubleshooting. Press Windows + X,[コントロールパネル]Choose.Go to troubleshooting and in the left panel[すべてのアイテムを表示]Click. Select Hardware and device troubleshooting and follow the instructions.

Update mouse and other pointing device drivers. Press Windows + R, type devmgmt.msc, and press Enter. Expand the mouse and other pointing device drivers. Right-click on the mouse driver[更新]Click.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 10 Fall 2020 Update: New features are:

2:46

Uncontrollable scrolling

The device keeps scrolling to the bottom of all menus and pages, even when you’re not moving your mouse. There are several ways to troubleshoot this. First, unplug the mouse or turn off the Bluetooth connection and then try connecting again.

You can also check if there is a problem with your browser. For example, in Chrome[設定]>[詳細設定]>[ユーザー補助]You can go to and turn on Navigate page with text cursor.

You may also need to update your mouse or touchpad drivers. Go to Device Manager and check if there is a warning next to your mouse name. If so, you will be able to repair them there.

Another potential fix: Try creating a new local user. This often appears on the message board as a fix for many issues. You don’t have to move all the items to a new account, but the act of creating a new user (or logging in to another existing local account), logging in to that account, and then logging back in to the account is Help. To create a new user[設定]>[アカウント]>[家族と他のユーザー]Go to.[このPCに他の人を追加する]Click and[この人のサインイン情報がありません]Click the link.[Microsoftアカウントなしでユーザーを追加]Click and enter a new user name.

Files to open in various apps

If your Windows 10 files start to open in different apps, you need to try some fixes.

Microsoft

After updating Windows 10, apps and files may revert to their default settings or switch settings. One way to change this is[スタート]>[設定]>[アプリ]>[デフォルトのアプリ]Is to move to. Select the default you want to set, then select the app.

When opening a file, you can also right-click the file to see its options.[プログラムから開く]You can select to then select another app to find the one you need. Whenever you open such a file, you’ll be given the option to ask if you want to use the app.

Use 3 monitors

After upgrading from Windows 7 or 8, many users have reported that they can no longer connect three monitors in Windows 10. CNET forum users recommend this fix. Connect all monitors and[コントロール]>[ディスプレイ]>[ディスプレイの変更]Go to. Setting. All three screens should be there. If one appears to be disconnected (the screen is darker than the other), click on that screen and[デスクトップをこのディスプレイに拡張]Choose. (Once you have connected all three monitors, you may need to reboot your machine before trying this.)

Bluetooth does not work

If you suddenly lose your Bluetooth headphones, mouse, or keyboard, you can try the following:

Make sure Bluetooth is turned on. To do this, go to the taskbar and[アクションセンター]Select (looks like a square in the message). If you don’t see Bluetooth[展開]Choose. You should now see Bluetooth and you should be able to select and turn it on. If the device is not paired with a Bluetooth accessory, it will display “Not Connected”. Another option is[スタート]>[設定]>[デバイス]>[Bluetooth]Go to and turn it on there.

Check your Bluetooth device. Make sure the accessory is turned on, charged, has a new battery, and is close to your Windows 10 device. Then turn off your Bluetooth device and try turning it back on after a few seconds. If it still doesn’t work, try not to be too close to other USB devices connected to the USB3.0 port. It may interfere.

Check your Windows 10 device. Make sure airplane mode is turned off ([スタート]>[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[機内モード]). Try turning Bluetooth on and off (see above). Finally, try removing the device and adding it again ([スタート]>[設定]>[デバイス]>[Bluetoothおよびその他のデバイス].. Select the device with the connection problem and[デバイスの削除]>[はい]Choose).

If this doesn’t work, Microsoft offers some other tips for troubleshooting Bluetooth issues.

Read more: How to pair your Apple AirPods with your Windows 10 PC in less than a minute

Make sure you can connect your Bluetooth mouse to other devices.

Josh Goldman / CNET printer connection issues

Windows 10 supports most printers, but I’m having connectivity issues. To install or add a printer (whether network, wireless or Bluetooth),[スタート]>[設定]>[デバイス]>[プリンターとスキャナー]Go to.[プリンターまたはスキャナーの追加]Choose. The device detects the printer (assuming it is on and connected to Wi-Fi or a network) and[デバイスの追加]You need to be able to select.

If your printer is not on the list[必要なプリンタがリストされていません]Select and follow the instructions to add manually using one of the options.

If you’re trying to install a local printer, you usually just need to connect to a USB port and follow the same steps. If the printer stops working, you can retry the process.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Too many notifications

Windows 10 may have a few more notifications. If you notice that these pop-ups are disrupting your workflow,[スタート]>[設定]>[システム]>[通知とアクション]You can adjust it by moving to. There you can decide which notifications to turn on or off.

Cortana doesn’t work

Is Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana helping you? Many things can go wrong.[スタート]>[Cortana]>[設定]Go to and start by switching it on and off. next,[設定]>[サウンド]Check the microphone with. If you are not using your default computer, your microphone may be disconnected.

You can also reboot your device to see any updates that may have been made to fix the issue.

For more information, check out the three best new features of the October 2020 Windows 10 update and the six simple security changes that every Windows 10 user needs to make.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos