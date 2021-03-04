Ransomware as a service is a big new issue for businesses





Ransomware as a service requires some of the cyber extortion actions, but is effective for cyber criminals who do not necessarily have the skills to develop their own malware in two-thirds of attacks using this model. Has been proven to be.

Ransomware attacks are still very lucrative, and many cybercriminals want to make money, as the most organized gangs make millions per victim, but their own. Campaigns cannot be coded and distributed.

That’s where ransomware (RaaS) comes in as a service, where developers sell or lease malware to users on dark web forums. These affiliate schemes provide the ability to distribute and manage ransomware campaigns to low-level attackers, and the developers behind the ransomware receive a portion of the payment for each ransom victim’s decryption key. Ransomware.

See: Cybersecurity Victory Strategy (ZDNet Special Report) | Download Report as PDF (TechRepublic)

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Group-IB detail that nearly two-thirds of the ransomware attacks analyzed in 2020 were from cybercriminals operating on the RaaS model.

This is the demand for ransomware as a service, and in 2020, 15 new ransomware affiliate schemes such as Thanos, Avaddon and SunCrypt were introduced.

Competition among ransomware developers can even lead authors to offer special deals to aspiring scammers. This is worse news for potential victims.

“Affiliate programs make this type of attack more attractive to cybercriminals,” said Oleg Skulkin, senior digital forensics analyst at Group-IB. Due to the immense popularity of such attacks, scale and industry Almost every company, regardless of, has become a potential victim. ” ZDNet.

“Companies needed to provide their employees with the ability to work remotely, and the number of publicly accessible RDP servers increased. Of course, no one was thinking about security. Such servers. Many of them became the first access points for many ransomware operators, “Skalkin said.

However, despite the success of ransomware attacks and RaaS schemes, some cybersecurity procedures are used to protect against ransomware damage, including avoiding the use of default passwords that restrict public access to RDP. can.

“RDP-related breaches are easy with the help of some simple and efficient steps, such as limiting the IP addresses that can be used to establish an external RDP connection and limiting the number of login attempts within a specific time period. Can be reduced to, “Skalkin said.

See also: Cybercrime groups sell hacking skills.Some countries are buying

Organizations use multi-authentication to protect their networks from ransomware and other attacks, limiting access to attackers in the event of an account breach, while applying security patches as soon as possible after release to criminalize. You can prevent the invasion of people. Being able to exploit known vulnerabilities.

All of this helps prevent organizations from being the first victim of ransomware attacks, blocks the need to pay a ransom, and encourages ransomware schemes.

“As long as the company pays the ransom, it is only determined by the appetite of the attacker, but such attacks can continue to grow in number and scale and become more sophisticated,” Skulkin concludes.

Cyber ​​security details





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos