Google says Chrome doesn’t help ad networks track individuals on the web when third-party cookies toast





Google doesn’t come up with a new way to track individual netizens as they browse the web, as Chrome phased out third-party cookies commonly used to get a rough idea of ​​people’s online activity. It states.

In effect, the browser doesn’t provide an ad network and Google runs one very large alternative identifier that can be used to follow individuals on the web, but it’s not clear how this will affect Google. No, but already shadowing in various ways Internet users.

Earlier last year, Google announced plans to remove third-party cookies. This is often used to associate users with the websites they visit so that they can display ads on their pages that are of interest to them. After Google decided to block third-party cookies by default, as other major browser makers could abuse small scraps of data to destroy privacy, regulators announced advertising technology Moved after revealing concerns about the giants Google and Facebook.

Google aims to replace third-party cookies with the Privacy Sandbox. This is a collective term for a set of suggestions from Google and other advertising technology companies that allow you to continue targeting behavioral advertising without a separate tracking ID.

Instead, Adgoliath targets a wide group of netizens defined by common interests, such as jazz fans, through a system called FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), and is defined by past interest-based interactions through a scheme called FLEDGE. It is intended to target a narrower group of netizens. (First “Decision made locally for a group”)

Google plans to publish tests of the FLoC-based cohort through an origin trial with the release of Chrome next month, making the tests available to advertisers in the second quarter.

This idea surprised the advertising industry, who didn’t want to give up the ability to track people, and proposed alternatives like new identifiers based on data such as email addresses that are usually classified as personal information.

Digital advertising outfits worried that Google cookies will quickly blind them regulators dig into the Google Privacy Sandbox for evidence that changes will already increase Google’s considerable market power Encouraged to.

In a blog post on Wednesday, David Temkin, product management director for Google’s Ads Privacy and Trust group, said that data collection in the digital advertising industry, which was collected primarily through third-party cookies, “has led to a loss of confidence.” I admitted.

Therefore, despite Google’s announcement of the privacy sandbox and claims to build an anonymity-maintaining advertising auction system that runs within the browser rather than on some advertising companies’ servers, Temkin says that the Chocolate Factory A high-tech company suggests that he still has doubts about whether to implement alternative identifiers as other ads.

“Today, when third-party cookies were phased out, we made it clear that we wouldn’t create alternative identifiers to track when individuals browse the Web or use them in our products,” Temkin said. Says.

He also swiped these suggested identifiers, as if they were based on an email address.

“These solutions can’t meet consumer expectations for privacy, nor can they withstand the rapidly evolving regulations, so they can’t make sustainable long-term investments,” he said.

However, Temkin did not deny targeted advertising. As tech investor Paul Graham said on Twitter, “This news tells me how Google has found a way to target ads just as effectively without using this data. about it.”

Expect targeted advertising to rely more on your data that your company collects about your customers. According to Temkin, Google continues to support first-party relationships on its advertising platform, but this works because Google has first-party relationships with users of its products and services.

Steven Englehardt, Mozilla’s privacy engineer, said on Twitter: “Google wants to clarify how the browsing history data collected as part of Chrome sync will be used in the future. We promise to remove cross-site identifiers from the web. Great, but It’s not very exciting when collecting exactly the same data through Chrome. “

In an interview with The Register, Diana Lee of the Constellation Agency, CEO and co-founder of the digital advertising business, said that Google’s focus on data privacy has focused primarily on Google and other companies that have access to its own data. Expressed concern that it would help to give. Pointing out both Google’s move to privacy and Apple’s iOS 14 limitations affecting Facebook, large tech companies still have the data and just don’t sell it, which makes them more She said she was making it strong.

“The problem is these data providers out there, like Oracle and IHS, where everything big is already worth billions of dollars,” she said.

“They have first-party data. They have data other than digital data because they also have purchase data. They have consumer interest data. They consume. Have behavioral data of the person. They already have everything. And we are not limiting. They cannot use this data. Because we are limiting everyone else. , All power plants are getting stronger. “

In short, Lee argues that the narrow focus on digital privacy is hurting small marketers without addressing the dominance of big tech companies.

Justin Brookman, Head of Technology Policy for Consumer Reports, said Google’s Privacy Sandbox “provides exclusive access to Chrome’s cross-site data, solidifies its position in the market and charges higher prices. We will be able to do it, “he said, making a similar point through Twitter. Extract more surplus from each ad transaction. “

Brookman argues that access to and use of the platform needs to be regulated. In the meantime, marketers need to use CNAME tracking, a way of working with DNS records, to make third-party companies behave like they do. The problem has been resolved.

