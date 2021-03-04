Xiaomi says the Redmi K40 series sold 300,000 units within five minutes of its launch





The Xiaomi subbrand announced at Weibo that the Redmi K40 series of smartphones sold 300,000 units within the first five minutes of being launched in China. In addition, the next sale of the series will start on March 8. The Redmi K40 series includes the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro + smartphones. The smartphone was launched in China on February 25th. All three phones feature a triple rear camera, a hole punch display design, and an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to Redmi’s post on Weibo, the Redmi K40 series sales unit includes all variations and color options for the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro + smartphones. Redmi does not give a breakdown of which variants, models, or colors sold how many. Earlier, the company claimed to have sold 350,000 Xiaomi Mi 11s in the first five minutes of its launch.

Specifications of Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro +

The three phones in the series, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro + all work on Android 11 with MIUI 12. The Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 aspect ratio, and 2.76mm hole punch design. The smallest in the world. The phone is powered by the OctaCore Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi K40 features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The front of the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chat. Its connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and USB Type-C ports. The phone includes a fingerprint sensor in the display and a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro + have the same display as the Redmi K40. Both are equipped with the Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Redmi K40 Pro has up to 8GB of RAM and the Redmi K40 Pro + has up to 12GB of RAM.

On the optical front, the Redmi K40 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. I will. The Redmi K40 Pro + has a 108 megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor instead of a 64 megapixel sensor. Other camera specifications of Redmi K40 Pro + are the same as Redmi K40 Pro.

Both phones have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. These connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and USB Type-C ports. Both the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro + come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

