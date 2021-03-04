“Fortnite” collects cookbooks from Pleasant Park locations for the 14th week challenge





With the Fortnite Week 14 Challenge just released, one of the weirdest goals on the list is asking players to collect cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs. This guide will reveal four easy places you can use to perform this task quickly and easily.

For simplicity, all four cookbook locations listed are in Pleasant Park, not Craggy Cliffs. However, these locations must provide everything you need to earn a reward of 40,000 XP. The book itself is not included in the photo, as it was created in advance by BattleLab, but will be displayed upon arrival.

Fortnite Cookbook Location

This task is much easier than you might imagine, as you basically have to walk the largest homes in Pleasant Park and go to their respective kitchen areas. In most cases, the cookbook is lying on the floor. If you need more direction, you can freely use the map and images.

Cookbook Location 1: The first cookbook is located in a wooden house on the southwest side of the location.

The Fortnite Week 14 Challenge asks players to collect cookbooks from Pleasant Park. The first is in the southwest corner. Fortnite is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Android.Epic Games

When you land there, it looks like this. Go inside, pass the sofa and enter the room on the right. There is a small kitchen area. The cookbook should be placed on the ground opposite the oven.

Go to the kitchen inside this wooden house.Epic Games

Cookbook Location 2: For the next cookbook, go to the next stone house on the west side of the location.

The next cookbook is north of the previous cookbook.Epic Games

As soon as you enter, you will see a small kitchen area on your right. The cookbook is again on the floor near the oven.

Look for the kitchen in this stone house.Epic Games

Cookbook Location 3: The next target on the same street is the tall yellow house near the intersection.

Head north until you reach the yellow house near the intersection.Epic Games

It’s like this. Once inside, you will see the dining and kitchen area on your right. This time, the cookbook is on the ground near the refrigerator.

Once inside this yellow house, the cookbook is back in this kitchen.Epic Games

Cookbook Location 4: The last cookbook you need to collect is in a brick house on the northwest corner of Pleasant Park.

The final location of the Cookbook is in the northwest corner of Pleasant.Epic Games

When you enter this house, you will see the kitchen on your right before going up the stairs. The cookbook is again on the floor in this small area. Obviously there are more cookbooks in Craggy Cliffs, but you don’t need them as long as you get to these four easy places in Pleasant Park. Enjoy the new level of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Yet another kitchen has yet another cookbook.Epic Games Fortnite Week 14 Challenge

It’s not just the collection of cookbooks that Fortnite fans are asked to complete in the 14th week. This week we will focus on kitchen and food delivery as we visit the restaurant’s kitchen, harvest fruits and vegetables, and drive between designated areas. Here is a complete list of challenges for those who need them.

Collect cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggie Cliff (4) Harvest fruits and vegetables (8) Earn bars and hire characters (150) Visit kitchens in various restaurants (2) Drive from Sweat Sand to Pleasant Park Driving Vehicles at Lazy Lake or Catty Corner Gas Station Driving a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake Damage enemies more than 50 meters away (1,000) (2,000) (3,000) (4,000) (5,000) ) [Legendary Quest]..

Fortnite is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Android.

Did you collect 4 cookbooks at Pleasant Park? What is your favorite week 14 challenge so far? Let us know in the comments!

