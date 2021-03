The release date of Super Smash Bros. Pilum and Mithra will be revealed in the live stream and details will be displayed.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans can start the day with something special as game director Masahiro Sakurai introduces new DLC fighters Pila and Meisa as part of the ongoing live stream. I will.

The show will run for about 35 minutes. Nintendo will broadcast the release date of the fighter, but Nintendo said there will be no more DLC fighter announcements.

New Stage: Cloud Sea of ​​Arrest

Nintendo started broadcasting by talking about a new stage, the Cloud Sea of ​​Arrest. It is installed behind the giant Azulda, where Rex lives. As Azulda sails, other giants appear in the background of the stage. In addition, other characters and their blades appear in the background-Near and Dromarch, Tiger and Poppi, Morag and Brigid, Sieg and Pandria.

New fighter

During the live stream, Sakurai said he considered fighting Rex with Pila during development, but eventually decided to go another way.

Players can use Down Specials to switch between Pila / Mithra in the same way as Seek / Zelda. You can select what to start on the fighter selection screen.

Sakurai also said that Pila specializes in power and Mithra has the best speed. Pilum’s side smash is a flash smash that provides “incredible” damage and firing power.

Mythra has Foresight, which reduces the damage it takes, similar to Bayonetta’s Bat With Inn.

Sakurai also talked about how the physical attacks of Pila / Mithra are about the same, except that Mithra is faster and Pila is stronger.Sakurai said sticking to just one fighter wouldn’t be a disadvantage

Release date

Pila and Mithra will appear at Smash Brothers Ultimate on March 4th. Pila and Mithra are part of Volume 2 of the Fighters Pass or can be purchased separately. The Full Fighters Pass includes 6 characters and costs $ 30. Each character pack costs $ 6.

Other Mii Fighter Costumes

In addition, the Mii Fighter costume will be available in Smash Bros. Ultimate with a new update. Each of them is available for 75 cents and includes:

Monster Hunter-Hunter Equipment (Swordsman) LaSaros Equipment (Swordsman) Ferrin (Hat) Ghosts’n Goblins Arthur (Swordsman)

Pyra and Mythra are derived from RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and unlike other similar Smash characters, Mythra is not Pyra’s echo fighter. Instead, you are free to swap them as a single character. We know this makes a difference in their final smash movements-Pira uses a burning sword and Mithra uses a Sacred Arrow-but there are definitely other differences as well.

Fighters Pass Vol. 2 includes Min Min, Minecraft Steve, and Sephiroth. Two more fighters have not yet been revealed.

