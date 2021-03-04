Democrats push Google on YouTube’s radical content – ​​deadline





A group of Democrats in the House of Representatives has contacted Google about a policy to limit YouTube’s radical content, suggesting that efforts to limit such content are inadequate.

In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone and two other Democrats, Mike Doyle and Jan Shakowski, said: I am writing in. However, YouTube continues to thrive with incendiary content that instills, intensifies, and mobilizes information turmoil, viral conspiracy theories, and militants. Ultimately, YouTube believes that it should be morally responsible for the content that is amplified on the platform and disrupt the radical pipeline that directs users to more fringed videos and channels. “

This letter describes Google’s algorithm and how it provides users with “next” recommendations. Despite being designed to maintain user engagement, they can create a “dangerous” rabbit hole “effect that guides users from more harmless or alternative content to more fringed channels and videos. There is sex. “

Congressmen want you to answer a series of questions, such as how Pichai classifies “violent radical content, borderline content, authoritative and credible content.” We’re also looking for data on videos deleted after November 1st and information on how the company measures the effectiveness of policy changes.

Lawmakers admit that YouTube tried to curb radical content, but quoted a defamation league survey on YouTube users’ viewing habits and their recommended content. According to the survey, between July and September 2020, about 1 in 10 respondents watched the radical channel and 1 in 5 watched the video on the “alternative” channel. “And YouTube’s recommendations suggested additional extremists and alternative videos and channels,” they write.

A Google spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment. Parliamentarians quoted the siege of the Houses of Parliament on January 6, claiming that violent extremism was becoming more and more threatening, but did not specifically quote YouTube videos related to the attack.

