UK regulators investigate Apple on “unfair” App Store terms | App





UK competition regulators have begun investigating Apple’s allegations that it is using its control over the App Store to impose unfair and anti-competitive conditions on app developers.

The Competitive Markets Department released a survey Thursday morning. Apple’s terms and conditions are unfair and it has decided to investigate based on its own work in the digital sector, as well as a few developers reporting that it could violate competition law. Stated.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s CEO, uses the app every day for millions of us to check the weather, play games, and order takeaways. Therefore, complaints that Apple may be using its market position to set unfair conditions or limit competition or choices can result in the loss of customers when purchasing or using the app. Therefore, it should be considered carefully.

The iOS App Store is the only way to install apps on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. In short, the terms Apple has set up for developers are influential. For example, when selling digital products through the App Store, developers have to pay Apple 15% to 30% of their revenue, and subscriptions need to work unless they become available through Apple’s payments. The launch of certain services is largely prohibited. A processing service that costs 15% or more. The company claims that these practices are needed to ensure that the apps downloaded by iPhone owners are safe and secure.

Apple said: The App Store is a safe and reliable place for customers to download their favorite apps and has been created to be a great business opportunity for developers around the world. In the UK alone, the iOS app economy supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and any developer with great ideas can reach Apple’s customers around the world.

We believe in a thriving and competitive market where great ideas can thrive. The App Store is the driving force behind success for app developers. This is because there are strict standards applied fairly and equitably to all developers to protect customers from malware and prevent the collection of large amounts of data without their consent. We look forward to working with the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK to explain that our privacy, security and content guidelines have made the App Store a trusted marketplace for both consumers and developers.

This survey is only part of CMA’s extensive survey of the technology sector, including the creation of the Digital Market Unit, announced in November 2020. This organization will be the first of a new establishment attempt by the British Government. Regulatory system in the technology industry.

Coscelli added that ongoing research into the digital market has already revealed some trends of concern. We know that if Big Tech’s anti-competitive practices are not checked, not only businesses but also consumers can be seriously harmed. That’s why we were pushing for the establishment of a new digital market unit and the start of new research wherever there was a reason to do so.

The DMU is initially targeted at companies with strategic market status that are driven by online advertising market research and are ultimately defined as substantial and lasting market power. Google and Facebook were almost certain to be regulated, but it was unclear if other large tech companies, including Apple and Amazon, would be regulated as well.

