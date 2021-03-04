HORI releases switch accessories with the theme of Animal Crossing





You can add to the Animal Crossing collection with products based on the game and its characters.

Are you your best friend with Tom Nook? Or are you a roaring turnip trader who turns root vegetables into profits? Even if you enjoy Animal Crossing, you can increase your experience with new HORI accessories designed around games.

HORI teams up with Animal Crossing to get new switch goods

HORI is well known for its licensed third-party Nintendo products. They are widely available in the United States and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about to expand your options as it becomes the latest game represented by the brand.

A new selection of accessory brands will be available in Japan from April 2021. The global launch hasn’t been mentioned yet, but there are plenty of HORI accessories available in the US, so if you want to buy them here, that’s okay.

In the meantime, check it out on HORI.jp. This is a Japanese website, but you can view images and read texts with translators.

What is HORI’s new Animal Crossing Switch Accessory?

HORI is currently preparing several products for launch.

First, you can get a carry bag. It fits games as well as both Switch and / or Switch Lite consoles. Now you can take the animal forest with you while visiting the actual islands.

A small Switch Lite carry case is also available. This obviously has less space than a carrying bag. However, it protects Switch Lite while you’re busy with adventures. Matching game cases are also available.

A switch stand with the theme of Animal Crossing is also available. These are useful even if you’re using Switch Lite, especially if you’re using a separate controller.

By the way, there is a controller of Animal Crossing in the work. From the product image, this is a wired controller. However, as shown on the product page, details are subject to change at any time.

Can I get Nintendo Switch products with other themes?

Yeah yeah! Of course you can. Some of these are first-party products created by Nintendo (such as the released Monster Hunter Rise Switch or the upcoming Mario-themed console).

Related: Nintendo Announces Zelda-Themed Joy-Cons

However, Nintendo also grants third-party brand licenses to create products that hold Nintendo’s intellectual property. HORI is one such brand, but there is also PowerA, which also manufactures switch controllers and accessories.

Get your hands on Animal Crossing-themed switch gear right away

As mentioned earlier, all of this prize is ready for discovery as of April. So be prepared with an adventurer’s hat and butterfly net so that you can take part in the fun of Animal Crossing when the moat drops a new area.

In the meantime, it might be worth checking out other cool accessories available on the Nintendo Switch. There are many things to find!

8 Best Nintendo Switch Accessories

If you want to improve your handheld gaming experience, consider investing in the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

