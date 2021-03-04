What is a Google Review Summary?





What is the Google Review Summary? And how do they affect consumers’ view of the brand?

The first impression is important. When a user searches for a store or the name of a particular store on Google, the first thing they see is the Google listing and the corresponding review.

These reviews, positive or negative, influence the brand’s perspective.

What others have to say about your brand can affect how people perceive your brand. It may help them decide if they want to do business with you.

It may encourage them to call you, visit your website, or stop by your local store. Or it may encourage them to keep looking for a business with better reviews.

Let’s take a closer look at Google’s reviews and what that means for your company.

Google Review Overview Overview

The Google Review Summary is an excerpt from the brand’s three customer reviews. Google uses an algorithm to automatically select three reviews to highlight.

These are called summaries because they are one or two lines extracted from a complete review. To read the entire review, the searcher can click the summary.

The summary of these three reviews can be positive reviews, negative reviews, or a mixture of them.

Where can I get an overview of Google reviews?

It starts with the Google Knowledge Panel.

Even if you’re not familiar with the name, you’re probably familiar with the Google Knowledge Panel. This is a box of information that Google Search will display when you search for a particular brand, especially a local or location-based business.

The Google Knowledge Panel contains descriptive information, company addresses, locations on Google Maps, contact information, websites, business hours, questions and answers, popular times, photos, social media profiles, and popular web results. It contains.

It also includes a summary of Google reviews. The summary is almost in the middle of the Google Knowledge panel below the photo.

Looking for an overview of Google reviews

When you search for local stores and services such as stores, restaurants, office buildings, and medical institutions, Google provides a list of local options. Click an example to display the Google Knowledge Panel.

It provides a summary of Google reviews.

You can also search directly on Google Maps. Pull up Google Maps to search for your location or enter the area you want to search for. Then enter the type of brand or location you are looking for.

Click each option to display the Google Knowledge Panel. Scroll down to see a summary of your review.

How location topics shape Google review summaries

The location topic is an element of the Google Review Summary algorithm that emphasizes popular keywords related to brand reviews.

It cannot be selected by the brand owner or reviewers. If your brand has enough reviews, they are simply automatically generated by Google. According to Google, that number of thresholds is not specified.

The following is an example of a location topic in the grocery store Google Review Summary. Some of the highlighted topics are insightful, such as lunch meats, while others are fairly common.

It represents an automated algorithm that simply captures commonly used phrases.

These are useful when many reviewers talk about a particular product or service, or other phrases that help viewers understand the uniqueness of the brand.

Where do Google review summaries come from

They come from Google reviews submitted by users on Google Maps. People who visit a particular location can choose to log in to their Google account, find the location on Google Maps, and submit a review and star rating.

A summary of Google reviews is taken from those reviews.

How Influential Is the Google Review Summary?

The summary of these reviews can affect how your customers perceive your brand, even before they contact you or stop by your location.

If they haven’t seen an impressive review, they can decide to scroll or click on their competitors. Alternatively, you can click on the website, check the location, or contact us directly to find out more about your brand.

Are reviews really important to your customers?

The stats say “yes”. In general, reviews affect buyers. According to BrightLocal, almost 90% of buyers read reviews and make a purchase decision. According to that same report, the majority is only affected by reviews written in the last three months. The majority of those same consumers only consider reviews written in the last two weeks.

According to this PowerReviews report, a quarter of consumers look at customer reviews every time they buy online.

It’s not just the words that Google emphasizes in reviews that people read in summaries. A major factor in the people who make decisions about your brand is the star factor. The star rating highlights the summary of Google reviews.

According to this report, more than half of consumers say that star ratings are the most important review factor. The majority say that trusted brands, like Google’s review, need to give a five-star system three or more stars.

Yes, reviews affect buyer behavior and brand reputation. But Google’s review summaries go beyond the impression they make to consumers.

It can also affect SEO.

According to this report, reviews actually help with search engine optimization strategies. While these are only part of your SEO strategy, reviews can help you create more generated content and rank the right keywords.

In addition to Google reviews that support SEO, you can boost SEO by replying to Google reviews.

Google also said that interacting with your brand’s consumer Google reviews can improve visibility. In other words, you can improve your SEO by keeping your review replies up to date.

That means more people will look at your brand, look at a summary of those Google reviews, and hopefully leave reviews for you to reply to. Reviews actually create more reviews and better SEO cycles.

How to get a positive Google review summary

By design, Google Reviews and Google Review Overview are not directly under the control of the business owner. Otherwise, everyone will come in and manipulate things and shed the best light on their business!

Does that mean getting a positive review is completely out of your direction? You are welcome.

The best you can do is run your business with your customers in mind. It sounds obvious, but it’s really the best way to get the positive feedback you want.

In our busy world, it’s easy to lose track of your customers, but after all, they manage your income as well as reviews.

Sometimes the old saying needs to be really true: the customer is always right.

Providing a good experience for customers

The first step is to audit the entire customer service experience. This can be part of the overall brand audit.

Think about all the touchpoints your business has with your business, from learning about a product or service first, asking questions, buying, and following up.

Take a step back and dig deeper. Ask a difficult question. Do you still offer high quality products? Do you still meet the needs of the market? If not acclaimed, it may be time to make some adjustments to ensure that your target market offers the products and services you really need.

Ask for a review

It’s simple, but effective.

Sometimes all you need to do is ask to get more google reviews. There are many ways to convince your customers to review your brand, but just asking is a good place to start. You can include a link to your Google location in your email or social media posts to encourage happy customers to share their feedback.

Ask your most loyal customers to leave feedback. Those who are most happy with your product or service often want to share their happiness with others and are most likely to provide positive reviews.

Remember, of course, you can’t tell them what to say, and even your happiest customers have the non-ideal experiences they have with you and your products. And may be painfully honest about bad days at service.

Therefore, the first hint is the most important. Always look for ways to provide the best possible service.

Reply to Google reviews (good and bad)

Please continue to have a good atmosphere. When people react well with positive reviews, you can jump in there and thank them. Replying to Google reviews adds social proof and adds humanity to your brand.

Don’t just wait for a negative review to respond, as explained below. Encourage more positive reviews by showing that you are really reading the reviews and keeping them in mind.

What to do when you have a negative google review summary

Negative reviews occur, whether you like it or not.

Customer-driven systems like Google Reviews don’t give you complete control over what is posted about your brand. In fact, negative reviews may be good. They show that your brand is genuine.

Here’s what to do if these bad reviews occur:

First, relax

As mentioned above, no one wants to hear bad news about their brand, especially when you’re working hard to provide a great experience.

However, few business owners have not faced this type of conflict. The first thing to do is take a deep breath and understand that your company needs negative reviews. They increase the credibility of your brand.

Consumers understand that not everyone has the perfect experience with every brand.

Put in the viewpoint

Negative reviews can shed light on the positive aspects of the brand.

For example, reading reviews about how a customer didn’t work for you can help other customers know more about what you’re offering.

Imagine a customer complaining about not finding a meat option in a vegetarian restaurant. It’s an exaggerated example, but it shows how negative reviews are positive for some readers.

Decide how to act

Make a negative review plan long before the first review begins. It’s important to remember the reputation you want your business to have and keep long games in mind. Google recommends quick, honest, and some positive response.

You can request deletion of a review if it appears to be inappropriate or violates Google’s policies, especially if it’s vulgar. You cannot delete a review because you disagree with it or do not want to publish it.

Think about ratios

There isn’t a perfect number of reviews for everyone, but think about proportions when it comes to reviews. If you have dozens of positive reviews, one bad review won’t hurt you.

Think like a customer to find out how you are doing. How do they read negative reviews in the light of your positive reviews? Does One Negative Review Affect Your Purchase Decision? In most cases, one or two bad reviews (especially reviews a few months ago) don’t affect your brand.

Conclusion

The summary of Google reviews is social proof. They give your brand credibility and shed light on your company when people google you.

These types of online reviews help customers understand everything about you and how you helped people in the past. To improve the quality of your Google Review Summary, first work on getting online reviews.

Remember your ability to respond to reviews, whether they are good or bad. Customers expect some bad reviews, but how you respond can make all the difference.

How can a Google review summary help you make a purchase decision?

