Epic Games Acquires Mediatonic and Adds Fall Guys to Its Impressive Lineup





Already one of the world’s largest video game companies, Epic Games continues to prey on the studio. Epic Games purchased the Rocket League Psyonix on May 1, 2019. The news was huge as Epic already managed one of the world’s largest video games on Fortnite. Later, they also added the Rocket League to their portfolio.

With the recent news that Epic Games will also buy Mediatonic, Fall Guys will also be part of Epic Games. It’s no secret how successful Fall Guys have been since the game was first released. Are there any changes since Fall Guys were acquired by Epic Games along with Mediatonic?

In a post on the Epic Games website, Tim Sweeny, founder and CEO of Epic Games, promised:

For Fall Guys fans, gameplay remains the same. Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms.

When Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games, many were asking the same question they are now asking. The Rocket League has changed a bit since it was acquired, but it’s actually pretty good. If you make changes to the fall guys, they are just as good.

One of the changes in Fall Guys is that it will be available on the Nintendo Switch Store and Xbox Live Marketplace this summer. Probably the reason for appearing on these consoles when many thought it was likely that there was an arrangement between these two companies before the news that Mediatonic was acquired by Epic Games was reported. is. It’s definitely a change that will benefit Fallguy in the long run.

In the same post, Paul Croft, co-founder and chief game officer of Tonic Games Group, bragged about “the great potential of combining power with Epic.” He didn’t go into details, but Epic is big enough to provide tools to keep the Fall Guys growing.

So far, it hasn’t been announced how much Epic bought Mediatonic, but that doesn’t really matter. Importantly, Epic Games continues to grow with gaming companies as its weapons. I’m looking forward to the future of both Epic and Mediatonic. I have great expectations for these two parties.

