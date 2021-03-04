Fortnite Season 5 Week 14XP Coin Location Guide





March 4, 2021 11:57 am EST

Want to get 14th week XP coins?Here is a quick guide on where to find them

Good news for XP collectors. After another week at Fortnite, players will be offered another set of XP coins. Dotted throughout the green meadows of Fortnite Island, all you have to do is find, grab and collect them. It’s as easy as that. As in the previous week, we will collect 10 coins in the 14th week of Season 5, of which 4 green coins, 3 blue coins, 2 purple coins and 1 gold coin. there is. But the question is where is this time?

Fortnite Season 5 Weeks 14XP Coins Location:

Collecting these XP coins is not only a fun job, but it also helps you level up your battle pass. Check the following for all locations of XP Coins in Week 14 (thanks to ProGameGuides):

Location of green coins

Heading to the hut west of First Coin Sweat Sand Beach, the second coin standing at Holly Hedges travels from east to southeast, just outside the forest area. The third coin check next to the gas station towards the north of Slurpy Swamp. There is a flower garden to the west of the Forth Coin Retail Row. Check out the trees designed in a square.

Blue coin location

If you head south of the first coin Slurpy Swamp and follow the north-south road to the end of the map, check for blue coins in the water. Second Coin Looking southeast of Retail Row, there is a second coin in the water in the western corner of the mountain. A third coin just east of the hot and humid stack. There is a narrow bay that branches off to the island. The coins are in the shallows of this section.

Purple coin location

Go southeast of First Coin Dirty Docks and north of Retail Row, two hills and purple coins are nearby. SecondCoin The second purple coin is at the bottom of the hill towards the northeastern end of Pleasant Park. Gold Coin Locations To get gold coins, jump off the bus at the beginning of the game and glide to the roof of the Salty Tower clock tower. This is the best and fastest way, as the tower has no stairs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos