Marvel’s Avengers PS5 and Xbox Series X / S make leveling up difficult





Posted by Dom Peppiatt, Thursday, March 4, 2021 17:12 GMT

Leveling your character and progress with Marvel’s Avengers will give you even more grind. Crystal Dynamics will change the way games behave on next-generation consoles.

With the release of Marvel’s Avengers’ native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S versions on March 18, things will be a little more difficult for players looking to hone their levels and make their heroes more powerful.

Crystal Dynamics increases the amount of XP required to reach the game’s highest level, rank 50, as players level up too quickly. In a post on the game’s official website, developers say they feel overwhelmed by the number of systems the game throws as new players level up rapidly.

The development team describes the leveling system as a straight line that requires the same amount of XP to complete all levels. “In most RPGs, leveling up on a curve increases the amount of XP you need to level up, but our system is straight.

“This can lead to pace issues such as skill point rewards being too fast, which can be confusing and overwhelming for new players. Each decision to invest in skills and heroics makes more sense. I hope it will be something, “says Crystal Dynamics.

After level 25, the grind becomes more intense. Oddly enough, given that the company is changing the situation for seemingly good reasons, Crystal Dynamics wants to get the most out of its heroes before the patch is applied on March 18th. Advise players to level up. strange.

The game has also changed the way customized items are acquired, and Crystal Dynamics is working towards “the goal of clarifying more player agencies and how to acquire items by eliminating randomness from the process.” is.

Square Enix will release the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of Marvel’s Avengers on March 18, 2021 with the game’s new Hawkeye DLC.

