“Apex Legends” caustic takeover and chaos theory event revealed in big update





A leak in Apex Legends revealed that a major Chaustic Town Takeover and Chaos Theory event was previously underway, but what’s happening between March 9th and March 23rd? I finally got the official details about. Favorite legendary nerf. This news comes thanks to the latest blog post from Respawn Entertainment.

“Apex Legends” has a new town takeover starting March 9th. This will bring the heat shield into the game. “Apex Legends” is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Respawn Entertainment / EA

Starting with a caustic soda-themed festival, the event begins with a new point of interest instead of water treatment. As the locale is now called, Caustic Treatment is a full-fledged facility with high-rise loot and highly deadly secrets. You will have to fight a cloud of poisonous gas to get those valuable goods.

When it comes to modes, the new Ring Fury playlist will be central. Match types work the same as existing battle royale, except that there is a small ring flare that pops up on the map in addition to the central ring. These flares do as much damage as the current ring. This means that players can lose a lot of strength at any time.

To counter this disadvantage, Respawn has introduced a permanent item called a heat shield. This conditional benefit activates when you’re inside the ring and prevents short-term damage. When active, recovery speed is increased by 50% and resurrection time is increased by 25%. During Ring Fury, each player spawns with at least one heat shield, but there are additional heat shields around the map. The best part is that the heat shield does not fill the equipment inventory. They occupy new survival slots that are uniquely reserved for conditional items.

Water treatment becomes caustic during chaos theory events. Respawn Entertainment / EA

Like all limited-time events, the Chaos Theory Party has a complete prize track full of free items that can be unlocked by earning in-game points. The following tracks include Kraber and EVA-8 weapon skins, as well as the sweet Horizon skins earned by collecting 3,000 points, as shown below. There are also 24 limited-time cosmetics available from Apex Coins, Crafting Metals, or Event Apex Pack. Collect them all to get the Bangalore Pilot Knife Heirloom Set.

The Chaos Theory prize track includes the new Kraber and EVA-8 weapon skins. Respawn Entertainment / EA

March 9th is also the release date of the long-awaited Nintendo Switch version of the game, so we aim to make it a big day for Apex Legends fans. However, works on other platforms also have large patches. Future patches will include Caustic, Pathfinder, Horizon nerfs, and Rampart and Revenant buffs. There is also a new “no fill” option for queuing. This allows players to jump into the team lobby as a solo if desired. In other words, fans have been waiting for the next big Apex update for a long time, which is aimed at achieving hype.

Apex Legends is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

What do you think of the chaos theory event? Would you like to stop by to try Ring Fury Mode? Let us know in the comments!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos