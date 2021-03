Russian fighter Popeye faces more surgery to remove fake muscles

A Russian MMA fighter, called Popeye for his huge biceps, reportedly lamented his stupidity for injecting petrolatum into his arm, and a coronavirus pandemic completes a dangerous implant. Delayed surgery to remove it.

I’m only 24 years old and the immune system has dealt with this inflammation so far, but I really don’t know what’s going to happen next, former soldier Kirill Teresin tells East2West News about his 24-inch gun did.

Teresin was put under the knife in 2019, but his new girth was less important in the ring. He lost to his 20-year-old senior in just three minutes.

Shortly thereafter, he began complaining about the problems caused by the implants.

So I started surgery to get rid of this nightmare. I had a bulky arm when I was 20 because of my stupidity. He added that I wasn’t thinking about the consequences.

Cyrillic Teresin Alana Mamaeva before surgery

Alana Mamaeva, 33, a leading activist against cosmetic surgery abuse, persuaded Teresin to go under a knife to save her life in order to remove the toxic mounds, according to media outlets.

The fighter said the triceps brachii had a hardened slab of jelly and dead muscle tissue.

Kirill Teresin Shows Sutures After Second Triceps Surgery Kirill Teresin

Teresin said he was “very lucky” to have a doctor to treat him after surgeon Dmitry Melnikov said he could die if he didn’t move his arm.

“The most difficult surgery is on the biceps … the nerves that cause arm hypersensitivity are on the inside,” he said.

God forbids anything from happening to this nerve and I can’t move my arm. I’m really worried about this, I know I should have thought about this sooner. I blame myself, I know I’m guilty, said the bulky fighter who injected about 3 liters of substance into each arm.

Kirill Teresin indicates a drainage system.Kirill Teresin

Inexpensive petrolatum implants caused high fever, intense pain and weakness, he said.

Mamayev, who is married to Russian soccer star Pavel Mamayev, said he had to help Teresin treat his horrific, horrific flesh.

Later this year, he will undergo additional surgery to remove the rest of the hardened jelly.

Kirill Teresin shows a deformity of the right arm earlier this summer. Instagram





