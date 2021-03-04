The Square-Tidal deal is a headache, but good news for Tidal fans.





What does Square want from Tidal in the big world of sports? Most tech after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s fintech giant Square announced that it would buy a majority stake in Tidal, a streaming music service that is attracting Jaze’s attention but struggling. This is the question the industry was asking.

The huge $ 297 million deal, including Jay-Z joining Squares’ board of directors, was, of course, caught in a whirlpool of speculation. Dorsey himself asked on his Twitter feed why music streaming companies and financial services companies are working together.

The New York Times reports that Square provides financial tools to help Tidals artists raise income and manage their finances, but Dorseys finds new ideas at the crossroads. I answered something about it. As TechCrunch points out, the good news is that the deal will also allow artist partners to retain ownership of the music company. Jay-Z acquired Tidal in 2015 in partnership with many other prominent recording artists such as Jack White, Madonna and Alicia Keys. That said, what the company offers at Keys promises to be a place of connection. Between artists and fans.

Whether Square will benefit from adopting Tidal is a debate for investors. For streaming music fans, there are far more relevant questions. What does the Square-Tidal deal mean for the future of streaming high resolution songs on Tidal?

Before examining the crystal ball, let’s take a look at the past and present of the recent watering gorillas behind Amazon Music, Apple Music, 800, etc. (We’ll use the gorilla metaphor here)-Streaming Music Pond Gorilla, Spotify.

Since Tidal is a privately held company (or anyway), it hasn’t announced the number of subscribers, but estimates range from 1 million to 5 million, with a whopping 150 million paid subscribers to Spotify. It is a small number compared to. (Tidal charges individuals $ 10 per month for standard music quality and $ 20 per month for high resolution layers.)

Meanwhile, Tidal is said to have lost $ 52.2 million by 2019 after receiving about $ 166 million annually. (Gulp.)

so what? , You may ask. Well, if you’re a Tidal fan who loves streaming 24-bit music, those numbers look very curious. Amazon Music HD and Qobuz are the only other streaming services that offer high-definition streaming, but neither of these services match Tidals support for the MQA audio format. Tidal and Qobuz are also the only services compatible with the music curation software / service Roon.

You have to wonder if the service will last much longer, as Tidal lost a lot of money while being far behind the streaming music leaders. Indeed, rumors of Jay-Z trying to offload Tidal have been swirling for months.

After all, Tidal’s large stake in Squares buys the security that the company has longed for, and installing Jay-Z on the Squares board shows confidence in Tidals’ overall direction. .. (Of course, this deal will keep Jay-Z off the Tidals mount loss hook.)

Can Square eventually become sour in trading? Of course, with Squares investing in the business, the future of Tidals or its near future looks a bit safer than yesterday anyway.

