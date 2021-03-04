LinkedIn will not use IDFA after Apple’s app tracking transparency change





Apple will begin implementing App Tracking Transparency changes after the release of iOS 14.5, and all apps that access the iPhone’s advertising identifier or IDFA will need to ask for user permission before tracking is allowed. there is.

LinkedIn today announced that Apple’s proposed changes will prevent LinkedIn users from seeing ad tracking pop-ups because they will no longer have access to IDFA.

LinkedIn says on its Marketing Solutions blog that it will not use IDFA “for now.” This is a change that has a “limited impact” on the advertiser’s campaign performance.

We put members first and have always maintained a high standard. And we strive every day to provide our customers with reliable and resilient solutions that evolve to meet industry requirements, while providing our members with a reliable and quality experience. One of the major changes in the industry is Apple’s upcoming changes to the Identifier for Advertising (IDFA) that companies use for tracking and advertising targeting.

We would like to share the latest information on plans and guidance to prepare for these changes. We have decided to stop collecting IDFA data from the iOS app for now. While this change affects LinkedIn Audience Network (LAN), conversion tracking, and matched audiences, it has a limited impact on campaign performance and the significant changes required to configure the campaign are not expected.

LinkedIn plans to “regularly reassess” its advertising ID usage, but says it is working on “providing a trusted experience” and “privacy by design principles” for LinkedIn users. Instead of using IDFA, LinkedIn says it plans to leverage its data to help marketers reach the buyer group.

LinkedIn’s message that abandoning IDFA will have a limited impact on the performance of LinkedIn advertisers’ campaigns is different from the messages shared by other major social networking sites such as Facebook. Facebook claims that changes to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency will have a significant impact on small businesses that use Facebook’s advertising tools.

Twitter also said this week that it isn’t concerned about Apple’s ad tracking changes as it doesn’t rely heavily on IDFA. Twitter CFO Ned Segal said Apple’s IDFA restrictions actually “level the competition” by presenting new challenges for all advertisers. However, Twitter states that App Tracking Transparency has a “moderate” impact on revenue.

Facebook and other advertisers who oppose App Tracking Transparency are concerned about Apple’s changes because they don’t think users agree to be tracked between apps for personalization purposes.

Currently, the transparency code for all app tracking is included in iOS 14, but since the release of iOS 14.5, all apps that access IDFA have implemented an ad tracking pop-up that allows users to grant or deny permission. need to do it. IDFA.

