Best tricks in Microsoft’s edge browser





The new Chromium-based version of Microsoft’s Edge browser adds a few tricks, from replacing EdgeHTML with Chromium to make it feel like Google Chrome to supporting Chrome extensions.

One of the first things to do on a new Windows PC is to rush to the web and download Firefox, Chrome, or any other browser of your choice, but there are still reasons to consider Edge. After all, we found it to work well against competition.

Unlike older editions of Edge, newer versions can be downloaded to Windows 10, 8 / 8.1, 7, and even macOS. If you are using Windows 10, the new flavor will automatically replace the old version. With version 88, released in January 2021, Edge contains some important updates designed to protect security and privacy. Let’s see what we can do now.

Update edge

Despite its similarities to Chrome, Edge has its own features and general feel. Make sure you’re running the latest version of Edge, as Microsoft is constantly adding new features. Click the ellipsis icon in the upper right corner of your browser[ヘルプとフィードバック]>[Microsoft Edgeについて]Go to to download and install the latest updates.

Password enhancement and protection

Edge version 88 and above provides a password monitor that warns you if one of your passwords may have been compromised and a password generator that suggests strong passwords for your new account. To use both features, make sure synchronization is turned on. Click the ellipsis icon[設定]>[プロファイル]>[同期]Go to and if it is off[同期をオンにする]Click the button.

To use the password monitor, enable a switch that alerts you when a password is found in an online leak. Edge warns you if any of your stored passwords are compromised due to data breaches.

To use the password generator[設定]>[プロファイル]Go to[オファー]Switch on to save the password. next,[強力なパスワードを提案する]The switch will also turn on. The next time you see the screen to create a new account for your website,[パスワード]Click on the field. Edge needs to suggest a strong and secure password.Until you find the password you need[更新]Click and select it to add it to the field.

Change DNS provider

Edge uses the DNS provider set by your ISP unless you change it. Some people prefer to use alternative DNS providers such as Google, OpenDNS, and Cloudflare for added security and privacy.[設定]>[プライバシー、検索、サービス]You can point to another DNS provider in Edge by clicking.

Scroll down the page to the Security section.[セキュアDNSを使用する]Make sure that is switched on to specify how to find the network address of your website.[サービスプロバイダーの選択]Click.[カスタムプロバイダーを入力してください]Click in the text field and select a provider from the pop-up list.

Checking and deleting cookies

Edge gives you more control over how you manage and delete cookies.[設定]>[Cookieとサイトのアクセス許可]>[Cookieとサイトデータの管理と削除]>[すべてのCookieとサイトデータを表示]Go to. You can view the individual sites that created and stored cookies. Click the down arrow and then the trash can icon to delete unwanted site cookies.

Save web content to your collection

Edge allows you to create your own collection of web pages, text snippets, and images. This is useful if you are investigating or looking for specific information and want to collect all relevant content.[設定]>[コレクション]Click to start a new collection[新しいコレクションの開始]Click the link.

If you want to save the web page, first open it in your browser[現在のページを追加]Click the link to save it to your collection.Save highlighted text and images with a selection[コレクション]You can do this by dragging it into the pane.

[メモの追加]Click the icon to enter a note or add a description for this collection. You can send these collections to Excel, Word, OneNote, or Pinterest by clicking the ellipsis icon and selecting a destination. You can also use this settings menu to open all the content in the collection or copy it to the clipboard.

The next time you access one of the collections[コレクション]Go to the pane and select the collection you want to view, or on the toolbar[コレクション]Click the icon. You can create new collections, edit existing collections, delete individual items in collections, and delete entire collections.

Add to Favourites

Microsoft Edge allows you to save your favorite websites as favorites. Open the page you want to add and add it to your favorites. Click the star icon on the edge toolbar to open the menu.[お気に入り]When you open the tab, the menu is displayed automatically. You have the option to rename the page and add it to a specific Favorites folder (if created).[追加]Click to add it to your favorites list.

Use Edge Extensions

With the new version of Edge, you can install extensions from the Microsoft Store and Chrome Web Store.[設定]>[拡張機能]Click to view all installed extensions.[拡張機能の取得]Click the link to view the Microsoft Store add-ons. Here you can find the extensions available.[取得]Click the button[拡張機能の追加]Click the button to install the extension.

Edge is also a Chromium-based application that can also get extensions from the Chrome Web Store.To do this first[拡張機能]Go to the pane and[他のストアからの拡張機能を許可する]Turn on the switch next to[許可]Click the button to confirm. Then go to the Chrome Web Store, select the extension,[Chromeに追加]Click the button.

Turn your website into an app

You can manage your website more easily by turning it into an app using Microsoft Edge. This allows you to pin your site to your desktop or Start menu. In some cases, you will be able to use the site offline. First browse the site and set this.[設定]>[アプリ]Click and[このサイトをアプリとしてインストールする]Select an option. Give your app a name,[インストール]Click to open the website in a separate window.

To manage websites installed as apps[設定]>[アプリ]Go to[アプリの管理]Select an option. Right-click on the site you want to manage. You can then open it in Edge, view your site permissions, pin it to your desktop or Start menu, or uninstall it as an app.

Pin a web page to the taskbar

Let’s say you have a web page that you visit frequently. Instead of having to open Edge every time you visit a page, save it to your Windows taskbar instead. Now you can use the website as soon as you log in to Windows.

To do this[設定]Click the icon[その他のツール]>[タスクバーに固定]Go to. Give your site a name,[ピン留め]Click the button. The site will now appear in the taskbar as if it were an app.

Mute the tab

Would you like to mute a web page that starts playing automatically as soon as you open the audio or video? This is especially important if you have multiple tabs open and you don’t know where the sound is coming from.

A speaker icon is displayed on the tab where the sound is playing. Right click on that tab and[ミュート]Select a tab. Easier, just click on the speaker icon.To restore the sound, right click on the tab[ミュート解除]Select the tab or click the speaker icon again.

Read the view

Have you found the article or story you want to read on the web, but isn’t the layout particularly appealing? Change this by turning on Reading View, which reformats the page so that the content looks like a virtual book or magazine article. Some pages on the web[閲覧ビュー]Some pages support options, but not all.

For supported pages, a book icon will appear at the far right of the address bar. When you see that icon, click on it to change the layout to make it easier to read. Click the icon again to turn off browsing view.

Read PDFs and books in full screen

If you often read PDFs and e-books on your Windows PC or tablet, the following tricks are recommended. Open the PDF or eBook in Edge and press F11. The page jumps to full screen mode so you can read it without being distracted by the toolbar or browser menu at the top. When you’re done, press F11 again to exit full-screen mode.

Edge reads to you

If you don’t want to read a PDF, eBook, or web page yourself, Edge will read it automatically. Right-click anywhere on the screen[読み上げ]Select an option for. Edge starts reading a book.On the toolbar[音声オプション]With the click of a button, you can change the audio and control the speed.

The edges get dark

Edge’s dark theme is now darker than older versions of the browser.[設定]Click the icon[設定]>[外観]After selecting[テーマ]Click on the drop-down box[暗い]Change to. The theme appears darker and contrasts better, making icons and menus easier to see.

Change the start page

By default, Edge opens with a start page that provides a news feed for the current top news, but you can change the page as well.[設定]Click the icon[設定]>[起動時]Select to access three different options. You can open a new tab, continue where you left off, or open a specific page.

If you want to open a specific page, enter the URL you want to open each time you launch Edge. You can add multiple pages this way, each opening in a separate tab. You can also choose to show all currently open tabs at startup.

Change the default search engine

Microsoft uses its own Bing search engine as the default way to search in Edge. Not a big surprise, but if you prefer Google, DuckDuckGo, or another search engine, you can set a new default. In Edge,[設定]Click the icon[設定]>[プライバシー、検索、およびサービス]After selecting[サービス]Scroll down to the section. Click the right arrow in the address bar to search. Click the search engine drop-down menu used in the address bar to change to the search engine of your choice.

If your favorite site doesn’t appear in the list,[検索エンジンの管理]Click. Here you can enter a name and URL to add search engines or remove unwanted ones.

