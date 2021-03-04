Marvel’s Avengers PS5, Xbox Series X | S Trailer Shows Next-Generation Upgrades





The next generation of Marvel’s Avengers for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles is coming soon. Prior to its release, we got a new trailer that introduces some of the enhancements players can expect. These improvements made in the standard version of the game released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One include some of the expected upgrades, such as visual improvements and load time improvements, but also the game’s destructive components. Some of the Avengers-specific features of are also improved. ..

Check out a quick trailer for the next-generation version of the game below to understand what you can expect from the release. It’s hard to understand the changes shown in the Twitter trailer alone, but the feature overview gives players at least some fun. As long as the improvements progress, standard upgrades for load time improvements and visual improvements could be some of the changes players like most.

Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is a redefined adventure with new and improved features.

🎨 Visual upgrades and details ⌛ Fast load times 💥 Improved destruction 🆙 … and more!

See the realities of these features in the latest trailer. pic.twitter.com/bbrYK0up4E

— Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 4, 2021

Prior to the release of this trailer, we got another kind of summary of the planned changes in the next generation version of Marvel’s Avengers. Two graphs, one for PlayStation and one for Xbox, show what features new versions of the game will boast on different consoles that will be played soon. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox X | S consoles have been playable since their release via backward compatibility and have benefited from the console’s native power levels, but on March 18th, they finally got a new device You will be able to make the most of. ..

For those who are playing with friends who may not have upgraded to the new console yet, there is no need to leave them behind when upgrading the version of Marvel’s Avengers to the next generation release. Cross-generation matchmaking is supported on any family of consoles you’re playing, so even if you have a PlayStation 5, for example, you can play with the PlayStation 4 owner.

This update should have already been released, but the Crystal Dynamics team working on the game had to postpone the update from 2020 to take the time to work. The new release date is March 18th, so if you have one of the new consoles, expect the update to be available.







