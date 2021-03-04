SpaceX launches starship on third test flight and lands in Texas





SpaceX launched the latest Starship Prototype SN10 from Texas’ Private Launch Complex on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The stainless steel vehicle achieved all its objectives, including its first landing, but unfortunately it exploded minutes after landing.Florida today

SpaceX’s latest starship prototype was launched from its Texas headquarters on Wednesday on its third high-altitude flight, successfully completing all objectives and making its first landing to date.

However, a few minutes after landing, the spacecraft exploded.

Propulsed by the thrust of just three Raptor engines, the 165-foot stainless steel vehicle climbed about 10 km (about 30,000 feet) above Cameron County and placed its “belly” toward the ground. When serial number 10 plunged towards the pad on Wednesday afternoon, it used the atmosphere as a kind of brake to save propellant for landing.

Just above the pad, he relaunched the Raptor engine, flipped it over, and successfully landed not far from where the mission began. Overall, SpaceX said the mission achieved its purpose.

SpaceX engineer John Insprucker told the company’s webcast that “the third time is attractive.” “The point of today’s test flight was to collect data on vehicle control during re-entry, which was successful.”

Everything seemed to be going well, but despite the successful testing and soft landing, there seemed to be problems within the Starship. The vehicle exploded after eight minutes, sending futuristic hardware flying a fireball over the pads. SN10 was lost in the explosion.

SpaceX’s Starship SN10 prototype was launched on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from Cameron County, Texas. The prototype was successfully launched, descended towards the ground using atmospheric brakes, and flipped to land. (Photo: SpaceX)

SpaceX said in a statement, “The SN10 experienced an unplanned rapid decomposition shortly after landing, as if the flight test was not sufficiently exciting,” using the space industry euphemism for the explosion. .. The cause of the explosion was not immediately apparent.

Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation vehicle designed primarily for manned space flight. Elon Musk sees it as a tool to help humans colonize the Moon and Mars, and is a dream he wants to realize as a way to preserve species.

Several more starship prototypes are under construction in Texas, and the team is showing no signs of slowing down, as many test flights are expected for the rest of the year. In the near future, Musk hopes to launch humans into lunar orbit on a spacecraft by 2023 as part of a mission purchased by Japanese tech entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.

Also on Wednesday, Musk revealed that he was working to rename the area around his company’s business to “Starbase, Texas.” According to the Houston Chronicle, SpaceX, now dubbed Bocachica Village, has already begun legal proceedings to incorporate it into Starbase.

