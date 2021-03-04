The inside of this month’s evil looks like PT clones, spooky corridors, etc.





Canceled Silent Hills playable teaser PT has spawned a surge in copycat games trying to regain the fear of repetitive corridors going back and forth very fast. Jandusofts Evil Inside, coming later this month, shares a more offensive title to the unrelated The Evil Withinis than trying to capture the horrifying atmosphere of PT. The trailer seems to show a game that perfectly copies many elements. Corridor layout. Take a look at yourself below and see your thoughts.

According to the trailer, Evil Inside is a first-person psychological horror game that follows Mark trying to contact his mother via a spirit board after his mother was killed and his father was arrested for a crime. Of course, if you follow the normal fist person’s psychological horror formula, there may be deeper psychological mysteries revealed here through horror.

However, the trailer does not tell this story at all. Instead, he travels nearly two minutes down a corridor that resembles a PT, with an eerie ominous woman glaring at the front door and upper balcony. During a tour of the PT-style corridor, you’ll see horrific changes with occasional flashes. Here are some of the things we found.

At some point the corridor turned purple and many eyes were protruding from the wall.

The good old spooky ghost woman of the balcony metaphor from PT returns in much the same way.

Looking up at the chandelier hanging at the front door, you suddenly become the corpse of a clown hanging from the chain.

The hall flashes red again and the floor looks like a pool of blood.

A woman can be seen crawling backwards in the open doorway, appearing to be frightened and rushing to escape from something or someone. Perhaps this is Marks’ mom?

Finally, another horror callback, this time a spooky well appears in the middle of the hall just in front of the last door.

Some comments on the YouTube video commented that the game’s ESRB rating was T for Teen, and many said it was a discounted version of PT that didn’t go into the depths of the horror corruption that Kojima’s Teaser did. Is criticizing. Of course, all horror doesn’t have to be M-rated blood and bloodshed, so JanduSoft was able to use atmosphere and mandatory jump scare here and there to create a pretty creepy game.

What do you think about Evil Inside? Isn’t it too similar to PT? Or is there enough difference here?

Evil Inside will be available on PS4 and PS5 on March 25, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos