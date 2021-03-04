Vaccination of the Black Florida Community for White Residents





Instead, a vaccine drive hosted for the Florida rural black community is being visited by wealthy white residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 for locals.

According to STAT News, the agricultural community in Pahokee, Palm Beach County, Florida, is home to about 60% of blacks, and one-third of its inhabitants are Hispanic. However, most of the coronavirus vaccines sent to residents are directed to whites. The report found that white residents of communities such as Stuart, West Palm Beach, and Miami traveled to rural areas for vaccination.

As of March 1, only 4.1% and 4.7% of the vaccines given to each group were reported in Palm Beach County, where blacks account for 18% of residents and Hispanics account for 21.7%. I didn’t receive it.

That frustration. However, the state has decided not to allow the booking system to run at this location. Melissa McKinley, Palm Beach County Commissioner, told the press about the first-come-first-served decision. Tammy Jackson Moore, co-founder of McKinley and the Guardians of the Grays nonprofit, only learned the details of the first vaccination drive the night before the event.

The Bible-based Fellowship Church has partnered with the Pasco County Health Department and the Army National Guard to help residents over the age of 65 receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Tampa, Florida on February 13, 2021.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the supermarket chain Publix to facilitate vaccine deployment and booking schedules, but for rural residents such as Pahokee and Belle Glade, the nearest location is 20. More than a mile away.

According to STAT, Publix recently donated $ 100,000 to his campaign, but the governor claimed that it did not affect his decision. Organizers and other politicians opposed the decision by the state’s emergency management department to secure vaccines for distribution in the region.

Once the vaccination was started, local residents and those driven by others were able to get shots because they were not registered for a medical service event. According to the outlet, many people have driven miles to get vaccines for poorly serviced communities.

The vaccine sent to Pahooke is branded Moderna and is available in 10 or 11 dose vials, and according to STAT, all doses should be used in 6 hours after opening. According to the report, Levi’s Buffard and Mario Bureau were informed about the operation of the vaccine by a friend who warned them not to share information, so there was no shortage of supply. The pair drove from Boynton Beach for over an hour and asked when they could buy the vaccine for their wife under the age of 65.

Locals in Pahawky have endeavored to disseminate information about available vaccines, especially after vaccination themselves.

Local resident Michael Assam thinks there wasn’t much publicity when he sent the necessary information to his friends by text message.

70-year-old Pahawky-based Sherry Myers was able to get vaccinated from the drive after being confused by Publix’s registration system.

He said I would have taken it as soon as possible. But Im computers are illiterate. Many people don’t have a computer and don’t have anyone who can do it for them.

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis

It has a lot of history and a lot of trauma. That’s why we don’t believe that some of our population has the same privileges and access, “said High Mary’s Bloodshaw, Chief Strategy Initiative Officer, Community Partner, South Florida.

Nonprofits employ workers who not only provide aftercare to vaccinated patients, but also provide food and contact tracing. They are not officially considered healthcare professionals and are not at the forefront of vaccines.

DeSantis was previously required to deploy the vaccine in Sunshine. TheGrio reported that the governor had been accused of providing thousands of coronavirus vaccines to a wealthy community and ignoring everything else. The alleged “VIP list” guaranteed who had priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the report, Republican Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Bo was responsible for the fair distribution of the vaccine, but instead she created a list of her name and friends.

If Manatee County doesn’t like us to do this, we’re perfectly fine with putting it in the county we want it, and we’re completely happy to do it, DeSantis said. Shouted out. So, if you want to send it to Sarasota, Charlotte, Pasco, or anywhere next time, please let us know. He was happy to do it.

Additional report by Keydra Manns

