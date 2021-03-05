



All modern smartphones come with their own camera application. Samsung has its own camera on Galaxy smartphones, and Google is doing the same for smartphones. However, if you don’t like the camera app that came with your smartphone, you can change it. There are many attractive camera apps in the Google Play store. In this article, I’ll show you some of the best apps. Below are 10 very attractive camera apps from the Play Store.

Keep in mind that the default camera app that comes with your phone is a good fit for your device. Therefore, you may get the best performance from your camera hardware. However, this is not always the case, as third-party camera apps can improve camera performance beyond what the default camera app provides. So it might not be a bad idea to try some of these apps. Below are details for each app listed, including description, price, required Android version, and some screenshots.

Top 10 Best Camera Android App 2021

Below is an overview of the top 10 best camera Android apps in 2021, including download and in-app purchase costs.

Below is a little more information about each app, suggestions for the type of user the app is most suitable for, and a direct link for easy download.

All download links will take you to the list in the app’s Google Play store. Users are always encouraged to download the app from Google Play or an authorized app store.

Best camera Android app for most users

Google CameraPrice: Free download In-app purchase: No Android version: Depends on device

Google has its own camera app on the Play Store. Please note that this camera can only be used on some devices. Many of them are incompatible. This camera app looks great and is all, but not the main reason for mentioning Google Camera here. The main reason we listed it is because of the modified version of this camera available on some devices.

Modders basically got the camera software from the Pixel device and adapted it to other phones. These modified versions of Google Camera will greatly improve your smartphone’s photography, especially if you don’t own a smartphone with the finest cameras. Google’s image processing is great. Click here if you want to know more about it, and perhaps download it to your phone. If not, try the version available from the Play Store listed below.

Download Google Camera

Best layout android camera app

ProCam XPrice: Free download In-app purchase: NoAndroid version: 5.0+

ProCam X is probably the best camera layout you’ve ever seen. This layout can be switched from a very simple layout to a manual mode with a number of easily accessible switches and options. You will have access to focus mode, exposure compensation, white balance control and more. You can also easily activate video features such as slow motion and time-lapse options.

This camera app offers a lot of features, some of which are only supported on devices with camera2api enabled. These features are manual ISO, manual focus, and manual shutter speed. Other features are basically enabled on all phones. Features such as exposure lock, white balance control, intervalometer, burst shooting mode, geotagging, anti-vibration, real-time filter / color effect. However, please note that this app is not free.

Download ProCam X

Android camera app with the best filters and effects

Adobe Photoshop CameraPrice: Free download In-app purchase: No Android version: Depends on device

Adobe launched Photoshop Camera a while back, but it’s actually very attractive software. Over time, it got better and better, offering lots of great filters and effects for your photos. Yes, this app works as both a camera and an image editing software at the same time. Don’t think of it as a simple image editing software that allows you to filter, as it’s more than that.

Over 100 aesthetic lens effects and filters are available in this app. Filters such as Portrait, Bloom, Pop Art, Spectrum, Aesync, Food and Scenery are available. Real-time Photoshop effects are also included in the package, backed by Adobe’s AI. The same applies to autotone photographic effects. The UI of this app is also running very well and the app is really fun to use.

Download Adobe Photoshop Camera

Best Camera for Creating GIF Android App Camera MX Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: Depends on Device

Camera MX is a long-standing third-party camera app. This is a very solid alternative to the default camera app and shines in several ways. This is probably the best camera app for creating GIFs, or at least one of the best camera apps. It has a great GIF maker built in. Not only that, but there are many options.

This app supports all resolutions and ratios supported by the default camera app. You can enable grid lines in this app, but you can also tweak the exposure values. Disabling the shutter sound is also an option, as are many other basic features. The camera app also comes with more advanced options found in the manual mode of some cameras. Overall, it’s worth a try.

Download Camera MX

Android camera app with the best photo editor VSCOP Price: Free download In-app purchase: Yes Android version: 6.0 or later

VSCO is a third party camera app that incorporates one of the best photo editors. Note that as a camera app, this is pretty simple. The real magic lies with the photo editors that VSCO has been the go-to image editor for many for years. There is a good reason for this. This app offers more filters, effects and settings for image editing than most other editors.

The important thing is that VSCO is also a video editor above all else. It’s also one of the most advanced video editors found on Android, and it’s certainly. Most of the features available on the photo side are also available on video. However, keep in mind that most of its great features aren’t free. You’ll have to give up $ 19.99 a year to get access to its best features, but if you need something like that for work or something, paying that price is probably not an issue.

Download VSCO

Best camera Android app for advanced features

Open camera Price: Free download In-app purchase: No Android version: 4.0.3+

Open Camera is one of the most feature-rich apps on this list. If you need all the advanced features, this is as close as possible. The app’s UI isn’t up to date, but it does work and is easy to use despite its various features. With this camera app, you can shoot in RAW mode in case you need such an image for editing purposes. The app also comes with its own night mode for dark scenes.

This app gives you full control over your exposure. The same is true for white balance, ISO, and various other controls. A variety of scene modes are available, but the app also provides access to convenient remote controls such as timers and automatic repeat modes. You can configure the phone’s volume key to activate certain features of the app, but the app can shoot slow-motion video. I scratched the surface a little here. There are many options here.

Download OpenCamera

Best Camera for Selfies Candy Camera Android App Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: No Android Version: 4.1+

Candy Camera is one of the best selfie cameras on the market. This app comes with a lot of filters for selfies, which are very diverse. This is a good thing. Simply swipe left or right to see which filters are available until you find the one that suits you best. The app also comes with some editing tools that basically act as beautification features. These tools include slimming, whitening, concealer, lipstick, blush, eyeliner and mascara.

Candy Camera comes with a lot of stickers that you can use. What’s more, you can take silent selfies and snapshots. If you want to create a collage from a selfie, etc., this feature is also built in here. With many grids and styles to choose from, this app is also a powerful grid maker. The UI design of the app is really nice, so the app is easy to use.

Download candy camera

Best camera Android app for versatility

Pixtica Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: Android 5.1+

Pixtica is yet another feature-packed camera app. This app provides all the advanced controls you would expect from a manual camera mode. You can adjust the ISO, shutter speed, focus, exposure, and white balance. It also comes with various shooting modes such as panorama, portrait, time lapse, hyperlapse, slow motion, small planet, photo booth and more. By the way, this app also works as a document scanner.

Best of all, you can use Pixtica to create GIFs. There are several capture modes and unique loops that can be used for that purpose. As if that wasn’t enough, Pixtica comes with a MEME editor. Yes, please read it correctly. With this app you can create your own memes and there are plenty of high quality stickers you can use for that purpose. It’s one of the most versatile camera apps on the Play Store.

Download Pixtica

Android camera app with the best “beauty” mode

Cymera Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.1+

Cymera isn’t trying to put all the features in one app, it’s focused on well-known features that are easy to use. This app is mainly focused on selfies and you can really boost your selfies by trying it out. This app comes with a great UI that you will probably enjoy. The camera comes with a real-time selfie filter and trimming tools for YouTube thumbnails, Instagram and Facebook covers.

It provides a DSLR blur effect, but there are also some selfie filters and beauty makeup tools. This app provides a collage maker and poster tool, as well as a face editor. A body editor is also included in case you want to edit anything other than selfies. The app also has a meme editor that allows you to change the brightness, contrast, color temperature and saturation of your images.

Download Cymera

Best camera for customization Camera ZOOM FX Premium Price: Free download In-app purchase: No Android Version: 4.0+

Camera ZOOM FX Premium is the perfect app for customization. There is no mistake. This app has been available on the Play Store for a very long time. It essentially allows you to edit everything about it. You can change the UI of the app to suit your needs. But that’s not all. You can customize the hardware buttons to give them specific functionality, but creating gestures is also an option.

What’s more, this app has many camera options and is a full-fledged advanced camera for smartphones. It takes time to list all the features, but you can see them in the Play Store. In addition to Collage Maker, you can take advantage of all the basic and advanced camera features. However, please note that this application is not free. You’ll have to let go of $ 3.99 to get it, but it’s worth it.

Download Camera ZOOMFX Premium

