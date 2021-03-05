Outriders demo patch fixes cutscenes, matchmaking, etc.





A big change is underway … but is that enough?

The huge Outriders demo patch will fix many crippled issues, People Can Fly advised today.

I tried the demo last week and honestly I hated it a lot. Thankfully, the demo patch notes address many concerns, from cutscene frame rates and motion blur to matchmaking issues.

People Can Fly also advises that more than 2 million players have downloaded and played The Outriders demo so far.

The complete patch notes are:

Solution applicable to all platforms: Added motion blur toggle [ALL PLATFORMS]

We’ve tweaked the frame rate output for certain items in the cutscene, but are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future. [ALL PLATFORMS]

Made improvements to reduce the time it takes to matchmake [ALL PLATFORMS]

Other minor improvements and fixes Additional solutions that apply only to PCs: Fixed a recurring crash when opening a menu or inventory [PC]

Fixed a bug where player gear would be removed if the connection was lost during the transition [PC]

Improved subtitle display and synchronization during Bad Day quests [PC]

Additional solution that applies only to the Xbox platform: Fixed an issue where the menu prompt would not display correctly in languages ​​other than supported English [XBOX]

Additional solution applicable only to PlayStation platform: Lobby[今すぐ購入]Fixed button store link [PS4/5]

The in-game button will be fixed in a patch, but if you already want to pre-order, you can search for Outriders in the PlayStation store.Fixed a bug that was causing audio async in cutscenes [PS4/5]

Changes to the Demo The backend update to the demo will take place during a short maintenance period of 3:00 GMT on Friday, March 5th. This affects all platforms. This change should be very seamless and you don’t need to download any patches. We are currently informing you in advance to inform you of any changes. Some of these changes, especially those related to the enemy, correspond to player feedback and what our own backend metrics show. Other changes are intended to affect the demo only and may not be implemented in a full boot build. I would like to publish a cautionary statement before going into the change. We’ve balanced the main game with a particular progression system, but this progression can be affected by a large amount of demo gear and mod farming. Some players have already front-loaded much of their progress in the demo content (such as trying to fill a mod library or getting multiple legendaries), so for some experiences in the main game. It can affect you. Of course, all players decide how to play the game themselves. We don’t want to prevent people from cultivating gear demos if they enjoy it. However, I don’t want this process to be oversimplified, simplified, or abused. Changes to Captain Captain’s Mob Ability Healing Lights are less effective. Increases the cooldown of Captain Mob Abilities From The Ash and Phoenix Aura. Some players found it difficult to completely kill the captain who triggered these abilities, which made it a frustrating rather than a challenging but fun encounter. Changes to Gauss Gauss gains health points for repeated playthroughs. This is to ensure that he remains fun and challenging for the player who is overwhelmed at this point in the story. Gauss’s recovery steel wall from his abilities increases. Loot Drop Changes I don’t want to stop farming (OK!), But the loot caves and store exploits found in Triple Chest Run don’t feel like they’re within the spirit of the game. Hmm. That’s why we’re redirecting farming efforts to game mechanics that are more fun for players to play and repeat. Epic items will no longer be visible to shops and vendors (in demo). Chests will no longer drop legendary items. Side quest rewards (during repeat lunges) give you the chance to drop legendary items.

The enemy drop rate hasn’t changed at this time as the team feels very balanced against the average player experience.

Other caveats and workarounds: Camera shake during cutscenes and dialogs This is not completely addressed in the demo, but we are aware of the player’s desire to reduce the shake. We believe that removing the 30fps limit in these scenes can reduce the impact of camera movement, but we’re still investigating what we can do here. Matchmaking Future patches may help alleviate some issues here, but we are closely monitoring the time it takes for matchmaking and such matchmaking will take longer than necessary. We are continuously investigating where we are. Since the start of the cover system demo, we have paid special attention to the feedback of all players and have read the discussion about the Outriders cover system. This is not something that can be fixed in the demo at this time, but the main game contains a number of bug fixes in many coverage locations, as well as addressing and fixing some system issues. .. Currently, he is influencing cover mechanics on a global level. The item disappears from the player’s inventory. This is an issue we are taking very seriously and we are doing our best to investigate it. Future patches will address one bug that causes this issue, but will continue to track other causes. In the spirit of transparency, there is currently no system that can automatically restore the full inventory of affected players, but our team is still working hard to see what will be possible in the near future. is. After identifying and resolving the root cause of this problem and further investigating the feasibility of the restore system, we will try to keep the community up to date and restore the affected players. Stay tuned to our social channels and community for more news on this. Cheating and players using obvious exploits. It uses third-party software to modify game files and recognizes a small number of players storing data. You can’t go into the details (to give such players no insight into the system), but it’s relatively easy to identify scammers through the back-end system and that their actions have no effect. I would like to guarantee to all regular players your regular play or your collaborative experience.

Check out the latest impressions of Outriders right here.

April 1st, Outrider Head to Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, PS4, PS5, Stadia. The demo is currently available.

This article may contain affiliate links. This means that clicking to buy can result in a small fee. Stevivor is an independent outlet and our journalism is unaffected by advertisers or commercial initiatives.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos