Elgatos’ greenscreen mousepad actually seems like a good idea for streamers





Elgato is one of the most notable brands in the consumer technology market for products for content creators and streamers. And today, the Corsair-owned company announced that it will expand its product line for creators. One of the more creative new options is the Green Screen Mouse Mat. This allows streamers and content creators to blend a flat, desk-like surface into their video feed.

Some streamers, such as competitive gamers and speed runners, use a hand cam setup to show off their hand movements during the stream. A mouse pad is a convenient way for authors to not only view their desk, but also make more use of that space. Streamers who perform opening videos can replace the mat with an enhanced image of the open item. Alternatively, gamers can display the game around their hands, as an example.

The Elgato Green Screen Mouse Mat is currently available and costs $ 30. 37.0 x 15.7 x 0.1 inch oversized mouse pad.

In addition to the new green screen mouse pad, Elgato has also announced two additional products that have launched creator-centric demographics. They include a $ 60 light strip with 108 dimmable LEDs and a $ 100 wave panel, and include six foam pieces that can be wall-mounted to improve acoustics. I will.

