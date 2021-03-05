T-Mobile saw Verizon telling people to turn off 5G and wondered why it stopped there.





T-Mobile is busy building 5G networks and has recently spent billions of dollars expanding, instructing users to turn off 5G to save battery life. Is also a bit tricky (via Sascha Segan). Did Verizon make this same guff just a few days ago? That was certainly the case. But instead of learning from the example, T-Mobile seems to have drawn Hold My Beer. When Verizon instructed users to switch to LTE, many T-Mobile support documents instruct users to switch back to 2G.

If you don’t know, switching to 2G (T-Mobile will tell you how to do it easily) makes the phone almost useless as a data device. The theoretical maximum speed you can get from a 2G connection is about 1Mbps (although most top out near 256Kbps). Even 1Mbps is 25 times slower than what FTC considers to be an acceptable broadband speed, and 300 times slower than the average 5G midband speed T-Mobile boasts.

(2G shutdowns are reported to have been postponed to 2022, but don’t worry that T-Mobile is also in the process of completely phased out 2G signals.)

From the support page of Samsung Galaxy S215G. Screenshot: The Verge

T-Mobile has probably noticed that this kind of advice doesn’t look good, but the company’s cover-up is also strangely slow. Earlier today, we removed the toggle advice from 5G / LTE to 2G from the first example found by PC Magazine (Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G), and the second example (Samsung Galaxy S21 5G) we write. I just updated the support page for these words. Find advice on turning off 5G or 4G on the LG Wing, OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G, Pixel 4a 5G (strangely only mentions turning off 4G, not 5G) It didn’t take long). It’s probably an incomplete list, but you get the big picture: lots of tweaks have emerged to pick T-Mobiles’ slow 2G network.

(The Google cache version of the first T-Mobile support page from March 1st is here.)

T-Mobile is, in a sense, right. If I lower my phone to 2G, it’s too slow and Id gives up trying to use it, and my phone will probably last much longer. If you are suffering from the battery life of your phone, there are many things you can try, it does not include hitting the brakes so hard.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos