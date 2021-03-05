New State will not be released and will focus on restarting PUBG Mobile





Some reports suggest that PUBG Mobile India is heading to the country soon, while others deny these claims. A new report, long received from publisher Krafton, reaffirms that battle royale games will soon resume in the country. This is a sigh of relief for the gaming community. It should be mentioned that the government has not specifically confirmed the resumption of PUBG Mobile’s restart in India. According to a report from Sportskeeda, Krafton is in talks with government officials to revive the battle royale game.Read also-PUBG: A new state game could be launched in India when the Hindi website code is discovered

Krafton is said to be working hard to bring the banned PUBG Mobile mobile games to India. The report states that publishers have no plans to release the newPUBG: NewState game domestically, as suggested by several reports in the last few weeks. Krafton has decided not to start pre-registration for PUBG: New State in the country. The focus is on restarting the PUBG Mobile India game. Read also-PUBG is an example of a violent, blatant and addictive game: Federal Minister Prakash Javadekar

Is PUBG Mobile India coming to India?

According to the report, Krafton’s representatives are doing everything possible to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specially developed and serviced for India, so PUBG: New State in India in advance. He said he decided not to include registration. This suggests that the company is currently focusing on bringing PUBG Mobile India games to the country. Krafton is in talks with the government and is said to be working hard to track down officials.Read More-PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass Announced: How to Get, Rewards, etc.

“We are waiting for the Government of India to consider and decide on its next plan with PUBG in the region,” the report quoted a Kraston correspondent.

The same report states that Sean Hyunil Son, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, said: “I don’t know the timing because I don’t know yet. But what I can say is that we care very much about the Indian market, and that’s what I know you about in the Indian gaming industry. It’s also a way to get to know your friends, so no doubt we’ll do our best to make it happen. “

PUBG Mobile, along with several other Chinese applications, was banned in India last September. Since the ban, PUBG has responded to all concerns raised by the government and has been working to re-release mobile games in the country.

Last December, PUBG Corporation announced the introduction of PUBG Mobile India, a customized version of the original battle royale game. The Indian version of the game will be available domestically, and the company confirmed in an announcement that security and privacy aspects will be key priority areas.

