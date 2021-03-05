Elden Ring is rumored to feature multiplayer similar to Dark Souls





This week we bring in many new rumors and details about FromSoftware’s upcoming action game, Eldenling. I haven’t seen the official one from the studio and its associated publisher, Bandai Namco, yet, but the leaked footage of the game actually started this week. Now, to take advantage of that leak, some new information may reappear and give us a better idea of ​​what to expect at the time of release.

For more information on ResetEra, a leaker named Omnipotent recently shared what he had heard about Elden Ring in the past. Specifically, Omnipotent has confirmed that the game will be equipped with PvP multiplayer. This is what many fans love from From Software’s past Dark Souls series of works. Given that the studio’s last project, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, didn’t have any kind of multiplayer, longtime fans of the developers are very pleased to see the feature come back in the Elden Ring. Probably.

Omnipotent then shared some other details he heard about the title. One of these references could have been associated with a character creation system similar to the “Souls Bourne” series. A known leaker uses the same creator system and states that players will select a particular class at the start of the Elden Ring. From there, they can upgrade and build their characters the way they think they are right.

Finally, Omnipotent also mentioned some other features that may be present in the Elden Ring. One of these is some kind of meteorological system. The details of this aspect are sparse, but it seems that the gaming world can be accompanied by different climates. In addition, FromSoftware wanted the Elden Ring to be brighter than it was before, so it decided to use a brighter color palette.

Again, it is worth emphasizing that this new information has not yet been confirmed by BANDAI NAMCO’s FromSoftware. Therefore, take all of these with regular salt grains as usual. However, Omnipotent has a solid track record when it comes to From Software and Elden Ring. Therefore, we are comfortable sharing this information with you.

At this time, the release date for the Elden Ring has not yet been set, but it will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned, as some recent reports suggest that you’ll hear a lot of the game in an official position relatively quickly.

Do you continue to be excited about Elden Ring? Or do you think this hype has been disproportionately blown away?

