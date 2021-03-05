FIFA 21: Script accusations uncovered by EASports





EA Sports has sought to reveal their name regarding the accusation of “scripts” in FIFA games during a court battle in California.

“Scripting” has long been a bugbear for thousands of fans of popular FIFA games. In modes such as Ultimate Team and other online features, the results are pre-determined and coding is believed to do everything possible to prevent the ball from hitting behind the net.

Opponent players glide on the pitch as if they were running in the mud. Are you familiar with it?

The three Californians went one step further by pursuing a legal battle with EA in November 2020, rather than yelling and praising them on TV screens like others.

In a proceeding labeled “Zajoncv. Electronic Arts,” developers feel they are obliged to improve their team and then pay more to EA because they “illegally increase the difficulty of the game.”

This theory may be credible given that the company recently achieved “the highest ever” in FIFA microtransactions and nearly $ 1 billion in in-game purchases in late 2019.

However, the proceedings ended after EA released the “Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment” (DDA) coding used in other notable games such as FIFA Ultimate Team and Madden and NHL.

Following this release, the “Zajonc” party withdrew their proceedings and has since declined to comment.

An EA spokesperson said in an attempt to disprove any of the conspiracy theories surrounding “scripting.” Team mode.

“Ensuring that play is fair is important to all of us at EA. We tried to make it as clear as possible that this commitment applies to us as well as to our players.

“EA owns a patent for DDA technology, but FIFA didn’t.”

A spokeswoman goes on to say: “I said publicly before using scripts or’Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment'(DDA) that automatically adjust the difficulty of gameplay in FIFA, Madden, NHL Ultimate team games.

“We will never use DDA technology to give online players their strengths or weaknesses in multiplayer mode. FIFA, Madden and NHL have absolutely no. EA and FIFA, Madden and NHL teams will continue to play fair. We are working on. “

Previous case for EA

Unfortunately for EA, this case wasn’t one-off.

A similar proceeding is currently underway in France, but has also been accused of operating an “illegal” gambling system in France and the Netherlands, which could result in large fines worth $ 11.7 million.

