Ubisoft releases in honor: Asunder Story Trailer





For Honor has announced “Asunder,” the first season of content for its fifth year. It is based on conflicts that have accumulated throughout the fourth year.

Ubisoft’s For Honor is a multiplayer title primarily about knights, vikings, samurai, and oolin factions competing for supremacy in physical combat. However, the ongoing title also developed a wide range of myths during the four-year run, with its developers focusing on the conflict between the Knights of Horkos and the Chimera Alliance in the first season of the fifth year, “Asunder.” I announced that.

The For Honor’s Asunder season was announced today during the Warrior’s Den live stream on Twitch and is scheduled to begin on March 11, 2021. In a one-minute story trailer released with the event, peace is interrupted by a newly triggered rebellion of panoramic stills of various warriors in battle.

According to Fandom Wiki, For Honor’s Warmonger character type was introduced in August 2020 in the fourth year. This helped the Knights of Holcos in the cult take over the Heathmoore region of the game, following years of peace. In the fourth season of the fourth year, “Mayhem,” introduces Griffon as the leader of the Chimera Alliance against Holkos’ rule, and Ubisoft seems to face the conflict with Asunder.

In addition to this story trailer, For Honor has released a roadmap for March 2021. This roadmap outlines the launch of Asander along with new Battle Passes, Holcos Masquerade Limited Time Events, Free Event Passes and more. Additional content will be added on March 18th and 25th, but details are currently unknown.

It’s nice to see Ubisoft keep adding new content. That way, the game remained fresh to the fans, and its success since 2017 has led to numerous crossovers. For Honor recently added Shovel Knight content, but the event is set to end today. Previously, it featured content from other Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed, and the SNK game Samurai Spirits also featured For Honor DLC characters.

For Honoris, currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be released in early December.

