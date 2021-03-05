



Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound and Dolby Atmos: New features and specifications show better audio integration (Screenshot: Qualcomm website)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound was announced by the company and will soon join the production of smartphones as a component that upgrades and enhances the audio listening experience to a new level with its features. This chip complements your smartphone to provide the best audio quality while providing a low latency listening experience that improves display synchronization.

(Photo: Qualcomm)

The company is the leading ARM-based chip developer for smartphones, integrating almost all the components of modern mobile phones with its Snapdragon lineup, with a particular focus on CPU technology. However, it is not all of Qualcomm, and the company offers a variety of other products that complement the use of handheld smart devices.

Graphics and video are big for smartphones, but overlooked audio elements have been ignored in smartphone development, but have since been developed in the background to meet all needs. In addition, audio components are not a big deal for the majority compared to device display and performance, but they are equivalent.

Qualcomm Snapdragon sound revealed

(Photo: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon Sound chipset, which aims to provide the best possible audio to smartphones and devices, including chipmaker quality, latency and overall functionality. The popular aptX audio chip is also made by Qualcomm, which integrates with Snapdragon Sound to provide better performing audio elements.

In addition, despite using TWS earphones or headsets when connecting to the device, it aims to provide low latency and high quality audio, so it has various elements such as Bluetooth and wireless technology. There is no avoidance. The company promises that Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound will bring all of this to the device and provide sound performance.

(Photo: Qualcomm)

Its 24-bit word depth and 96kHz sampling frequency were generally first offered, but for audiophiles seeking the best sound quality, they offer up to 384kHz 32-bit PCM and DSD in ultra-low THD + N. To do. On the other hand, when combined with an external amplifier, it can output 7.3W of power to improve performance and sound distribution.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound vs. Dolby Atmos

(Photo: Qualcomm)

Some devices and smartphones already have the next level of sound quality, with the Dolby Atmos chip found in devices such as the iPhone 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S21, and LG’s V-series. I will. This feature is already equivalent to Qualcomm’s aptX Sound chip and is strangled with each other.

Snapdragon Sound hasn’t been tested by the company because smartphones with the new audio chipset haven’t debuted yet, but Qualcomm’s aptX is in close competition with Dolby Atmos. The latter, Dolby Atmos, is one of the most trusted sound technologies in the world because its surround sound capabilities are used in movies and television series.

