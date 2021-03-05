Samsung ISOCELL 2.0 may pack more pixels into the image sensor





Before becoming its own brand, Samsung’s ISOCELL was a new aim to solve pixel-to-pixel color crosstalk of regular BSI (back-illuminated) sensors used in almost all digital cameras, including smartphones. It was a kind of image sensor technology. This has proven to be very successful, at least in Samsung’s view, and is currently taking ISOCELL 2.0 to the next level. This new iteration not only improves light absorption, but also allows you to pack large numbers of small pixels with the same sensor size in the long run.

Color crosstalk occurs when light bleeds between adjacent pixels. ISOCELL has fixed the “cell” of each pixel, or its name, by separating each pixel with a metal barrier between them. In most cases, the metallic material also absorbed light that did not reach the sensor below while it was functioning. As a result, only some of the light that passes through the pixels is actually used to generate the image.

Samsung first fixed this issue by changing the metal barrier to a new material with the ISOCELL Plus upgrade. However, the same metal material is still used to leave the bottom of the barrier, which is resolved in ISOCELL 2.0. This has been replaced by a newer, more reflective surface that further reduces wasted light. In other words, each cell can supply more light to absorb, increasing the light sensitivity of the sensor.

Each pixel can now collect more light than before, allowing you to shrink pixels while delivering the same amount of data as the larger ISOCELL 1.0 predecessor. The smaller the pixels, the more pixels can be packed into an image sensor of the same size, which increases the number of pixels and the amount of light that can be captured without increasing the size of the sensor.

Samsung’s image sensors already boast some of the highest pixel counts in the industry, and 108MP sensors are already available. ISOCELL 2.0 may indicate that the company plans to go further, and when it comes to smartphone cameras, it’s probably another number game again.

