Apple has patented a new magnetic connector that can replace the Lightning port on the iPhone





This week, the US Patent and Trademark Office patented Apple for a new magnetic connector that can send power to the iPhone. This comes after rumors that Apple is considering removing the Lightning port from smartphones in the future.

As reported by Patent Lee Apple, this patent presents a new type of connector that can be compared to the iPad’s smart connector and the older MacBook’s MagSafe. Based on the illustration, this connector replaces the Lightning port as a new way to recharge your iPhone.

Apple’s newly granted patent covers inventions related to connectors for accessory devices that can exchange power and data for electronic devices. In particular, the connector includes a concave contact that is magnetically actuated by a magnet associated with the contact of the electronic device.

This patent shows that the new connector is built entirely of magnets and is designed to make the iPhone more water resistant. It seems unlikely that Apple will create another connector for its device, but this shows that Apple is actually considering the possibility of replacing or removing the Lightning port from the iPhone.

Last year, Apple announced the MagSafe for iPhone. This is a new magnetic connector based on the Qi standard, which can be attached to the back of the phone for charging. The iPhone 12 still has a Lightning port, but there are rumors that future models may lose this connector. As a result, users will use MagSafe as the only alternative to charging their iPhone.

At the same time, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this week that Apple will maintain the Lightning port on iPhone 13 models for another year. This doesn’t completely deny Apple’s plans to launch a portless iPhone someday. Since the introduction of AirPods, Apple has been driving the world’s ideas for wireless solutions only. So it’s not surprising to remove the only remaining port on the iPhone.

Do you prefer MagSafe to use a portless iPhone? Please let us know in the comments below.

