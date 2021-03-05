Razers’ new Anzu smartglasses break out of the pack with true wireless audio





Tonight, Razer officially announces Anzu smartglasses, following Bose, Amazon and other companies by integrating audio speakers directly into the temples of eyeglasses. The $ 199.99 Anzu glasses are available in both rectangular and circular frames, each in two sizes, small and large. You can order from today.

Two sets of lenses are available in a retail package. In addition to a regular transparent pair that provides 35% blocking against blue light, Razer also introduces sunglasses lenses with 99% UV protection.

Image: Razer

However, Razer has deviated from its competitors in its approach to audio glasses. The company uses a true wireless design that completely separates the left and right speakers. According to Razer, the frame gives you more give and flexibility for added comfort. On the other hand, it can lead to some strange charging situations: each has a pogo pin and both temples need to be charged at the same time, theoretically sometimes true wireless like one-sided audio dropouts. You may run into frustration.

If you need a prescription lens, Razer has partnered with Lensabl to offer a 15% discount available to Anzu buyers. It’s clearly well above standard cost, but what do we spectacle wearers do?

Image: Razer

The Razer is equipped with 16mm drivers on both sides, and both temples have touch-enabled tap gesture controls that allow you to change tracks, answer calls, and activate your voice assistant. The water resistance of Anzu glasses is IPX4 compliant, so you’ll want to avoid heavy rain, but light splashes can be handled without problems. Razer states that it has reduced the Bluetooth delay to 60 milliseconds.

Anzu glasses automatically power off when folded, achieving up to 2 weeks of standby time and pairing with the last device when opened. Battery life is estimated to be up to 5 hours. This is about the same as Bose, which is estimated to be 5.5 hours with Tenor audio sunglasses. For sound bleeding, which is a side effect of these audio glasses, Razer told me that someone at arm distance would probably pick up your music.

The included leatherette case has a magnetic latch and flap to store the charging cable and additional lenses. Anzu glasses are only available from physical locations on Razer.com and the Razer Store. In North America, it is available from Best Buy US and Best Buy Canada.

