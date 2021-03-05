Pokemon GO and TCG crossover released as part of the 25th anniversary





The celebration of Pokemon’s 25th Anniversary does not end with Pokemon Day. Niantic’s AR-based game Pokemon Go has won a crossover with traditional trading card games.

From diamond and pearl remakes to many new titles, the Pokemon Company didn’t hesitate to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its iconic franchise.

However, when I thought the announcement was over, I made a terrible mistake. Currently, Pokemon Go and trading card games (TCG) are in motion, with a crossover between the two franchises scheduled for May 2021.

2021 will mark the 5th anniversary of Pokemon GO and the 25th anniversary of Pokemon trading card games. Professor Willow appears as a Pokemon card game! Details will be announced at a later date. https://t.co/YIF2HVWh3i #PokemonGO #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/iBx5Yk3peQ

— Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 5, 2021

Professor Willow, who was introduced in Pokemon GO, will appear as a new TCG card to be released in the summer of 2021. Willow’s card has the potential to become a trainer card, although its abilities have not yet been revealed.

This is the first part of the collaboration. It is also the time to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the release of Pokemon GO in July. Willow card details will be released in late May.

“This card will be made available in regions around the world where Pokemon TCG is sold,” the Pokemon Go team said in a March 4 announcement.

“From late May 2021, we will announce the art and content of Professor Willow’s card and details on how to obtain the card in each area.”

@PokemonGoAppProfessor Willow will be the focus of the first Pokemon Go xTCG crossover.

Further collaboration between the two divisions of the Pokemon franchise is also planned after late 2021. The details of these crossovers have not yet been finalized.

Given that Niantic’s AR-based titles have revolutionized the franchise by adding new spins to things, the Pokemon Company is full of ideas to bring mobile games to tabletops around the world.







