This crazy Android phone has 18GB of RAM and a cooling fan – BGR





The Galaxy S21 Ultra may be the most powerful phone available today, but similar handsets such as the OnePlus 9 Pro will soon be available. Every year, most Android flagships use the latest Qualcomm flagship processor to provide similar hardware with ample RAM and storage. The camera is where we see more variations and the software experience can be different.

But once again, 2021 will bring you a category of Android flagships with some crazy features. Finding Nubia’s new RedMagic 6 gaming phone can be difficult, but if you’re looking for absolutely the best Android hardware, the new RedMagic phone should be on the list.

Today’s US-made Top Deal N95 masks are priced at Amazon for $ 1.16.Price: $ 57.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee Buy now BGR available from Amazon may receive a fee

I don’t know what is crazy. Your smartphone or real fan has 18GB of RAM. This is because gaming phones are mostly gimmicks. Standard phones can play the same title without any problems, providing more hardware than you need for mobile games. But phone makers continue to make them, and they go outboard every year.

6.8-inch display of RedMagic 6 gaming phone.

The RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with larger top and bottom bezels than those on other flagships. These Full HD screens can support refresh rates up to 165Hz, which are not available on other devices. The screen also supports “the industry’s highest touch sampling rate”. This is 500Hz with one finger and 360Hz with multi-touch. The peak brightness is 630 and the contrast ratio is up to 1,000,000: 1. A fingerprint sensor is also located at the bottom of the screen.

Other specifications include the Snapdragon 888 processor, which supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E to power many 2021 flags. However, the RedMagic 6 phone has LPDDR5 RAM running at 5500Mbps and is paired with UFS 3.1 storage. Memory doesn’t actually increase to 18GB, but Nubia said in a press release that the phone has RAM Boost memory compression technology that expands virtual memory, so 12GB of RAM is used like 18GB of RAM. Stated. This will probably free up more memory for your app to use.

The RedMagic 6 phone has a complex cooling system that includes a small cooling fan located to the left of the third rear camera.

All its performance requires better cooling, where turbofans come into play. This is part of Red Magic 6’s “ICE 6.0 Multidimensional Cooling System”.

The built-in high-speed centrifugal turbofan can reach an astonishing 20,000 rom, and the canyon air duct design for airflow improves the heat transfer coefficient of air by 500%. There is also a large copper foil covering the battery, and a steam chamber (0.33mm, the thinnest in the world) is behind the motherboard and is connected with thermal paste.

That’s definitely overkill, but turbofans are still impressive. According to the announcement, the fan is silent (28db) and can operate for 30,000 hours or 10,000 days in 3 hours a day. The fan blades are only 0.1mm thin and the final maximum speed is 14m / s (45ft / s). The fan can lower the temperature by 16 ° C (60.8 ° F).

The phone also features two touch-sensitive 400Hz shoulder triggers for gaming, a triple-lens camera on the back, and fast battery charging. The RedMagic 6 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery that can be recharged at 120W in 17 minutes. RedMagic 6 comes with a 5,050mAh battery that supports 66W charging.

The price is 3,799 yuan ($ 588) for the 8GB / 128GB RedMagic 6 and 4,399 yuan ($ 680) for the 12GB / 128GB RedMagic 6 Pro, and pre-orders in China will start on March 4. Details of the global launch have not been disclosed.

The transparent version of Red Magic 6 Pro has 18GB of RAM. The 18GB RAM phone was born. pic.twitter.com/gekswFhA7a

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) March 4, 2021

The Leaker Ice Universe also lists the RedMagic 6 version, which probably has 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and sells for 6,599 yuan ($ 1,020), but Nubia didn’t mention it in the announcement. Hmm.

Today’s US-made Top Deal N95 masks are priced at Amazon for $ 1.16.Price: $ 57.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee Buy now BGR available from Amazon may receive a fee

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos