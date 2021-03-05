AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop CPU to get smart access memory. AAA games give a big boost





Keypoint Samd Announces Radeon RX 6700XT Graphics Card Smart Access Memory Technology is built on optional resizable BAR capabilities Users need one of the AMD 500 series motherboards for maximum benefit will do

Apart from the official launch of the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, AMD also announced the introduction of smart access memory technology in the Ryzen 3000 desktop CPU series to improve the performance of PC processors for free.

According to AMD, Ryzen 3000 CPU owners can get up to 16% higher performance from their desktops when combined with the new Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi graphics card. To take full advantage of this impressive performance improvement, you need one of the AMD 500 series motherboards, the X570 or B550 chipset. With the exception of the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200 G APU, all Ryzen chips are supported by smart access memory technology.

Smart access memory is built on the optional resizable BAR feature of the PCIe specification. It also allows the CPU to access the graphics memory buffer. Smart access memory has access to all GPU memory, eliminating bottlenecks and improving performance.

Scott Harkelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Graphics Business Unit, introduces the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, the latest graphics card with the RDNA2 architecture.Photo: AMD YouTube Channel

This technology is also supported by PCIe Gen3. This means that consumers do not have to invest in the PCIe Gen4 platform to take advantage of the technology. According to PC World, the tweaks provided by Smart Access Memory range from minimal to remarkable, based on tests performed on the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Depending on the game and resolution, the site also revealed that the frame rate has also increased by up to 8%. According to AMD, in the best scenario, smart access memory can improve performance by 16%. Smart access memory is similar to Nvidia’s recently introduced resizable BAR Tech.

Unfortunately, Resizable BAR is only available for a limited number of video games on the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and some GeForce RTX 30 series laptops. Also, Nvidia’s resizable BAR defines only the amount of discrete GPU memory space that can be mapped. This limits the mapped memory to 256 MB, which is usually limited on today’s PCs.

It’s exciting to experience the benefits of new smart access memory technology. Unfortunately, for those who haven’t yet secured the AMD RX 6000 graphics card series unit, recent inventory is still hard to come by.

