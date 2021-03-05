



An update for the Outriders demo arrived tomorrow, and here’s a complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch. At 7am PST on March 5th, People Can Fly will roll out a backend update to co-op router shooters on all platforms. The purpose of the update is to provide some behind-the-scenes tweaks to match the game to the developer’s targeted experience.

One way this is done is to eliminate certain popular and legendary farming practices. Most of them live on YouTube. The team wants to emphasize that the front-loading of that progression can compromise the progression system implemented throughout the game. Keep this in mind if you choose to shatter additional legendary items before the patch.

Read on to see how the demo experience has changed. Some changes may not be detected in the final build.

Outriders Demo Update March 5th Patch Notes

Change to captain

Captain Mob’s ability “Healing Light” is less effective. Increases the cooldown of Captain Mob abilities “From the Ashes” and “Phoenix Aura”.Some players found it difficult to completely kill the captain who triggered these abilities, which made it frustrating rather than a challenging but fun encounter.

Change to Gauss

Gauss gains health points for repeated playthroughs. This is to ensure that he remains fun and challenging for the player who is overwhelmed at this point in the story. Increases Gauss’s recovery from his ability “Steel Wall”.

Change to loot drop

I don’t want to stop farming (OK!), But I don’t feel that the loot caves and store abuses found in the Triple Chest Run are within the spirit of the game. That’s why we’re redirecting farming efforts to game mechanics that are more fun for players to play and repeat. Epic items will no longer be visible to shops and vendors (in demo). Chests will no longer drop legendary items. Side quest rewards (during repeat lunges) give you the chance to drop legendary items.

Enemy drop rates haven’t changed at this time, as they seem to be very well balanced with the average player experience. RIP that captain.

Outriders will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia on April 1st.

