Blade & Soul Revolution Announces for PC and Mobile





Netmarble has announced that Blade & Soul Revolution, the latest open-world RPG directly inspired by the popular Blade & Soul MMORPG for Windows PCs, is now available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. To celebrate its launch, Netmarble has partnered with four well-known game personalities. ProZD, TheLazyPeon, CynicAlex, OrangeJuiceGaming for Blade & Soul Revolution Showdown will begin on March 5th at 18:00 PT on the official Twitch, Facebook and Youtube channels.

Players new to Blade & Soul IP can expect an updated and streamlined experience of Blade & Soul Revolution as in-game hunting mechanics, player balance, and player growth pace are enhanced in-game. I will. It goes well with the sensibilities of Western players. This game offers unique features such as windwalks and other martial arts actions not found in other games.

At startup, players have access to five professions: Blade Master, Destroyer, Kung Fu Master, Force Master, and Summoner. Additional information on what to expect at launch can also be found on the official Blade & Soul Revolutions website. To commemorate the launch, Netmarble prepared a daily 7-day check-in event for 4 weeks with a variety of perks such as Superior Pet Peanuts and Heroic Pet Chests.

“The development of Blade & Soul Revolution was a lot of fun. It is known to MMO and RPG players around the world thanks to the team’s background in developing AAA quality mobile games such as Lineage 2: Revolution and A3: Still Alive. We were able to re-use the well-known IP to create a full-fledged Blade & Soul experience, which anyone can enjoy, “said Andycan, executive producer of Net Marble.

Blade and Soul Revolution is an open world mobile RPG that translates the story of a breathtaking revenge movie based on the Blade and Soul PC online game. The game remains true to the roots of the PC with high-level full 3D graphics and large-scale content that have been improved to work perfectly on mobile devices. View the world of eastern fantasy with stunning full 3D graphics backed by Unreal Engine 4 for massive real-time faction battles and an unmatched hands-on action experience.

