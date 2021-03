The developer postpones the launch of “Guilty Gear Strive” to fix the problem.New Anji and I-No Gameplay Video

The release of the key point “Guilty Gear Strive” has already been postponed twice Arc System Works has decided to postpone it again to fix some issues The open beta test of the game went a few weeks ago The rollback net code was praised, but there was a server issue

The release of “Guilty Gear Strive”, originally scheduled for May 15, 2020, has been postponed due to development difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release date was finally set to April 19, 2021, but Arc System Works has decided to postpone it for a few more months.

The new release date is June 11, according to a Game Studio tweet with an explanation of the motives for the decision.

“We received valuable feedback after the recent open beta test and we want to take this opportunity to the best of our ability to provide the best possible game,” Tweet said. “It takes more time to hone some aspects of the game, such as online lobby and server stability.”

Arc System Works conducted an open beta test of “Guilty Gear Strive” for PS4 and PS5 a few weeks ago. Its rollback net code implementation has been praised by the fighting gaming community, as shown in a Reddit post.

However, the user was unable to log in to the game because a server issue was shared. Even those who pre-ordered a digital copy to take advantage of early access to the title were reportedly unable to play. As a result, Arc System Works has extended its open beta by a few days, Siliconera reported.

People who participated in the open beta gained access to several game modes both offline and online. In addition, almost the entire roster was playable. The lineup includes Axl, Sol, Ky, May, Chipp, Zato-1, Millia, Faust, Potemkin, Leo, Ramlethal, Nagoriyuki and Giovanna.

In “Guilty Gear Strive”, Anji and I-No will complete a total of 15 fighters in the base lineup. Additional content will continue shortly after release, as described on the official page.

The optional Season Pass 1 breaks down to $ 29.99, with 5 additional characters, 2 additional stages, additional colors, and bonus story scenarios. Meanwhile, Anji Mito and I-No fans are now able to see new gameplay footage uploaded as part of the New Game + Expo presentation.

Guilty Gear Strive does not support cross-platform play, but will allow Sony’s current and next-generation console players to play online matches. Arc System Works has also confirmed that PS4 copy owners are eligible for a free upgrade to the PS5 version, but some restrictions apply.

“Guilty Gear Strive” I-no and Anji Mito’s new gameplay video Photo: Arc System Works

