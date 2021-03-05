The Telegraph’s Top Headlines Today





Welcome to the early morning news briefing from The Telegraph. Here's a summary of the top stories we'll cover on Friday. 1. Europe's willingness to oxford covid vaccine

The European Union began blocking exports of the Oxford / AstraZeneca covid vaccine on Thursday. European leaders finally made a mistake about the jab and admitted that it worked.

EU countries are now accelerating the slow pace of vaccine programs far behind the UK, US, Serbia and Israel after the vaccine attacks AstraZeneca with a delivery failure and branded the vaccine ineffective. We recognize that it is essential. Read the full text.

2. The Duke of Sussex and the Duchess will be notified in the event of a formal allegation of bullying.

It is understood that the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess expect to be notified when a formal allegation of bullying is filed by Buckingham Palace.

The couple have not been contacted for an investigation into allegations that their staff have been bullied, left broken, frightened, and shivering in fear. Read the full text.

3. Council to raise 7.5 billion in stealth tax raids

Homeowners are facing a 7.5 billion council tax assault after local governments raise tax rates without consultation, according to an analysis by the Department of Budget.

The OBR said Congress will raise taxes for many households by up to 10 billion next month after allowing the government to impose a tax increase of up to 5%. Read the full text.

4. Exclusive: The Army Chief Stays to Lead the Army Overhaul

To oversee the overhaul of the army, the army chief will stay in the post until the end of the year, number 10 will be announced on Friday.

The Telegraph understands that Downing Street will be able to extend its term as Chief of General Nick Carter’s Defense Staff (CDS) until the end of the year and lead the military transformation after an integrated defense review. Read the full text.

5. EU filed proceedings “soon” against Britain

Brussels warned that Britain would file a proceeding “immediately” after unilaterally delaying the implementation of some of the Brexit agreements relating to Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson plunged into a bitter line with the EU by announcing new measures in Northern Ireland, and Thursday’s block threatened to hit Britain with trade tariffs if Britain did not retreat. .. Read the full text.



