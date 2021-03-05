Tencent brand Red Magic gaming phone launched on 165Hz screen





ZTE Subdivision Nubia’s gaming brand Red Magic has launched a new smartphone in collaboration with Chinese technology and gaming giant Tencent. The RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro are high-end devices currently available for order in China and will be launched globally later this month.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, active fan cooling, and a 6.8-inch 1080p OLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, the RedMagic 6 is the fastest phone screen on the market today. RedMagic also claims single-finger touch sampling rates up to 500Hz, or up to 360Hz for multi-touch. Side touch-sensitive capacitive shoulder triggers, on the other hand, sample at up to 400Hz.

The RedMagic 6 Pro is pretty much the same, but with up to 18GB of RAM and a 120W fast charging system, RedMagic says it can fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in just 17 minutes. The non-Pro6 battery is as large as 5,050mAh, but the 66W system is slow and takes 38 minutes to fully charge.

Tencent collaborations are extremely rare. According to RedMagic, the phone software is optimized for Tencent apps such as WeChat and QQ, which is 50% faster to read and write. Tencents Solar Core gaming software is also preloaded, and the company promises to improve game response speed, frame rate, and network delay.

The RedMagic 6 is a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starting at 3,799 yuan (~ $ 585), but the fully loaded 18GB / 512GB RedMagic 6 Pro costs almost 6,599 yuan (~ $ 1,020). It’s double. However, global pricing can be different. RedMagic announces its international release plan on March 16th.

