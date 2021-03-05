Fortnite maker Epic Games acquires the developer of the pandemic video game Fall Guys-Technology News, Firstpost





FP TrendingMar 05, 2021 11:39:57 IS

Epic Games has acquired Tonic Games Group, the developer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Epic Games is widely known for the battle royale game Fortnite. The company announced the acquisition of Tonic Games Group on Tuesday. In a blog post, Epic Games states that despite the acquisition, the gameplay of the popular sensation Fall Guys remains unchanged. Currently available for PC and PlayStation, Epic has assured that plans to deploy it on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox are still ongoing, as Tonic mentioned earlier.

Dave Bailey, co-founder and CEO of the Tonic Games Group, said Epic is like their home built for them.He added that the two companies share [their] The mission is to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others, and withstand the challenges of time.

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, described how Tonic shared his vision of building a metaverse.

In another blog post, Tonic said Fallguy would never change and Epic would help them provide timely upgrades to the game. Fall Guys will also be able to take advantage of some of the features found in Fortnite and Rocket League in the future, such as account system, cross-play, and squad-to-squad mode. Epic also recently purchased the hit online game Rocket League.

Q & A also revealed that the game will not be available for free right now. The post adds why they chose Epic Games, the two companies have a lot of common goals, and Tonic is convinced that with the help of Epic behind them, Tonic will take Fallguy to the next level. I said I was doing it.

Fallguy was released in August 2020 and quickly created a sensation around the world. The game has several Jelly Beans as the main characters in battle royale, and incorporates the Battle Pass system found in Fortnite.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos