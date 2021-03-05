Call of Duty: New Mobile Version of Season 2 Update Shipping Map





Call of Duty: Mobile has confirmed that it will add the latest version of the Shipment map to the game. A new version of the shipping map was included in the public beta of the update. This new version should be functionally the same map as before, but with a more modern aesthetic. please remember. The 1944 shipping map had a World War II theme, but the new map should bring things back to the present day.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s new shipping map

You guessed it … and it’s coming!

A new multiplayer map, Shipment, is in transit and has arrived at #CODMobile as part of Season 2! pic.twitter.com/XMiUEBHh3i

— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 5, 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile developers have posted a new map teaser. The teaser suggests that the new one may have almost the same layout, but has a cleaner, more modern aesthetic. It seems that it is also installed in the shipyard. The Shipment 1944 map had a slightly dusty aesthetic and was set on a beachhead.

In addition to shipping, Call of Duty: Mobile has almost confirmed that other new maps will be shoothouses. The new map was first used in the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare restart. Learn more about.

Ghosts get a familiar voice

You asked for it … so it’s here!

The ghost of #CallofDuty Modern Warfare (2019), spoken by Jeff Reach, is coming in the #CODMobile Season 2 Update! pic.twitter.com/O69DQ6qXBB

— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 3, 2021

Activision also announced that Jeff Reach will return to the voice of the character, Ghost. Reach was the voice of the ghost of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The new voice will be available in all versions of Call of Duty: Mobile characters.

In addition to the new map, two new weapons will be added to Season 2 of Call of Duty: Mobile. This includes the ASVAL assault rifle and the SPR208 sniper rifle. It has not yet been confirmed how these two new weapons will be distributed. However, judging from the previous season, all players may be able to use one weapon once they reach a certain tier with a free Battle Pass. The second weapon may be released later through the Season Challenge.

