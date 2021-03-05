Reliance Jio is working on a laptop called JioBook that runs JioOS.





Reliance Jio is reportedly working on a new product, the JioBook, a low-cost laptop. Given that RelianceJio is working to bring 4G LTE to millions across the country, it’s not until the company considers large-screen devices that can access these services via cellular connections to further boost growth. Not surprisingly.

Miguel Nunes, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, told The Economic Times in 2018 that he was in talks with Reliance Jio to launch a laptop with cellular connectivity. As XDA reports, Jio is ultimately developing a product based on Qualcomm hardware, but the components and software are a bit different from the original plan.

According to the firmware recognized by XDA, instead of a laptop running on Windows 10, JioBook runs Google’s Android OS, which Jio may call it JioOS. To reduce costs, the Jios prototype laptop uses the Qualcomms Snapdragon 665 (sm6125), an 11nm chipset announced in early 2019. The Snapdragon 665 has a built-in 4G LTE modem, the Snapdragon X12. JioBook is expected to be used for cellular connections via the Reliances 4G network.

Jio is developing products in partnership with China-based Bluebank Communication Technology. Bluebank is an engineering company that manufactures mobile devices and develops software for third parties, XDA writes. The Bluebanks website states that it has created a product that runs KaiOS, a mobile operating system for feature phones, and the site contains images of Reliances JioPhones.

Development of the JioBook began last September and is expected to be completed by the first half of 2021, according to a document reviewed by XDA.

During the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) stage, the JioBook had unfinished hardware, including a recycled keyboard with Windows keys for each live image.

Live image of JioBook (XDA)

By mid-April this year, the product will be in the Product Verification Test (PVT) stage, so the current design is probably not what the photo shows and what it will look like in the end. It will be close. Sure, the Windows key will be replaced, but I’m not sure yet.

Nothing is known about the size of the display yet, but there are reports that the PC has a resolution of 1366×768.

Bluebank reportedly tested several iterations of the JioBook, including a model with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired with 32GB of eMMC storage and a model with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

Both Bluebank and Reliance Jio appear to be sourcing low-cost components from many vendors, especially Samsung, which combines mobile DRAM and NAND chips, and Qualcomm, a Snapdragon 665. According to the list of components used in the PCBmJioBook, it may come with a mini HDMI connector for video output, WiFi at 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, Bluetooth, Qualcomm audio chips, and a 3-axis accelerometer.

JioBook is currently running a clean build of Android 10 and it is unlikely that you will be able to switch to Windows 10 on ARM before the OS boots. Qualcomm and Microsoft only support Windows 10 on ARM with some Snapdragon chipsets, and Snapdragon 665 is not one of them.

The JioBook is probably powered by Snapdragon 665 and Android to save money, which is why the Google app isn’t currently installed. You also need a license to distribute Google mobile services to pre-install Google’s application suite. This is a cost most vendors pay, but it adds to the overall price of the product.

The laptop firmware comes preloaded with numerous Jio apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, JioPages, and Jios Advertising Services. It also comes pre-installed with Microsoft apps such as Teams, Edge and Office. However, there is no information as to whether these apps will be included in the final product.

The JioBook brand was discovered when the PC firmware was analyzed, but it has not been confirmed if the laptop will eventually boot under that name. However, if so, it works with other Jios products such as JioPhone.

According to the schedule confirmed by XDA, the chart does not yet have an exact date, but assembly may take place around mid-May.

