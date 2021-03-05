Jio is working on a low cost laptop JioBook with 4G LTE connectivity, Android-based JioOS: Report





Reliance Jio is reportedly working on a low-priced laptop called the Jio Book. The new laptop is said to be based on a forked Android build that may be called JioOS. The firmware may come with the Jio app. The JioBook is also said to support 4G LTE. A report dating back to 2018 has already suggested that this is an area Jio is working on. Mumbai-based carriers are already a popular name, thanks to affordable data and the economical JioPhone. This laptop could help Jio reach an audience looking for budget-friendly computing devices beyond mobile phone users. The coronavirus pandemic has made it especially important in the past year.

According to XDA Developers, Jio has partnered with Chinese manufacturer Bluebank Communication Technology to build the JioBook. It seems that the company is already developing a JioPhone model at the factory.

According to XDA Developers, JioBook development began in early September last year and gathered this information from an internal document that it will continue until the first half of 2021. The device will reach the product verification testing stage. April. Images that allegedly show the prototype of the JioBook are also provided, showing what the new laptop will look like in final development.

JioBook prototype is supposed to appear in the image Photo provided by: XDA Developers

The leaked image shows a laptop with a Windows key, but the device isn’t supposed to run on Windows, so if Jio is actually working on a JioBook, this and probably Expect other details to change.

JioBook specifications (expected)

Regarding specifications, XDA Developers reports that the current prototype of the JioBook has a display with a resolution of 1,366×768 pixels and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, in addition to the Snapdragon X12 4G modem. Laptops have been tested with many iterations, one of which has 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Another model features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

JioBook offers a number of connectivity options such as mini HDMI connector, dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It is also said to be equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip.

Jio is said to offer apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages that are pre-installed on JioBook. In addition, it is reported to include Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge and Office.

Details regarding the price and availability of the JioBook have not yet been revealed. However, this laptop will be available in the budget segment later this year.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the demand for laptops across the global market is increasing, as people work primarily at home to comply with social distance standards. Leading laptop makers such as Dell, HP and Lenovo have already seen significant increases in laptop shipments in India and other parts of the world. A culture of working from home can also help Jio become even more successful with affordable laptops.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? This was covered in the weekly Technology Podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

