Google is working on “Project Wolverine” to improve hearing





Google currently has two in-house wearable devices, the Pixel Buds and the Glass Enterprise Edition, excluding the Fitbit lineup. A new leak reveals a company’s device that allows users to isolate audio to focus on a particular person or source.

According to the report, Google’s parent company Alphabet’s X Moonshot Factory is working on a new wearable device codenamed “Wolverine.” The product is reportedly focused on improving the user’s hearing ability.

The project has been reported to be underway since 2018, allowing users to “focus on one particular speaker in a group setting with overlapping conversations.” This is achieved through “sensor-packed” in-ear devices and microphones.

The device has more than just voice isolation, and the team is actively working to expand its usefulness. However, the other applications in this new project have not been detailed by the team.

Project Wolverine doesn’t seem to be limited to devices and applications, but the company plans to turn it into a business model. Alphabet’s X chief Astro Teller and Google co-founder Sergey Brin received an early demo. The project is in its infancy and is like any other Google project, so if the company doesn’t come up with a viable business plan, it can be shelved as well.

